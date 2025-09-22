New Fixed-Term Staking Pools Enable Users To Maximize Rewards On SOON Network

Solana Virtual Machine Rollup (SVM) on Ethereum, SOON Network, announced the launch of a new long-term staking system, designed with optimized incentive structures aimed at rewarding long-term holders and stakers.

The announcement noted that the previous staking model did not differentiate between staking durations, providing identical rewards for both short-term and long-term participants. Following standard DeFi practices that offer additional benefits for extended commitments, the network has introduced a new staking framework to encourage users to stake SOON tokens for longer periods, supporting the broader growth of the SOON ecosystem.

The updated staking system features three fixed-term pools for gSOON: 30-day, 90-day, and 180-day durations. These pools provide a boosted APY in addition to the base APY from flexible SOON staking. The base APY is variable, determined by the total number of participants and the overall staked amount, while the APY boost increases with the staking duration: the 30-day pool offers a 1.3x multiplier, the 90-day pool a 1.5x multiplier, and the 180-day pool a 2.0x multiplier on the base APY.

Users Can Now Stake SOON And gSOON To Join Enhanced Fixed-Term Pools

In order to participate in the new staking system, users first stake SOON to receive gSOON, which can then be deposited into the fixed-term pools. To simplify the process, a one-click option allows users to stake gSOON simultaneously with their SOON. Existing gSOON holders may also stake their tokens directly.

These fixed-term pools are supplementary to the existing staking options, which remain unchanged. The current 90-day gSOON staking pool continues to qualify for simpfor.fun trial fund rewards but does not receive the additional APY boosts offered by the new pools.

SOON aims to deliver a premier on-chain trading experience and advance its Super Adoption Stack (SAS), a framework designed to drive mass blockchain adoption. SAS consists of four key products: SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack, InterSOON, and Simpfor.fun, which together provide high-performance, interoperable, and scalable solutions. The integration of simpfor.fun enhances SOON’s vision by creating a gateway for Web2 users to enter the blockchain ecosystem.

Launched in May, SOON staking enables token holders to stake SOON to receive gSOON and access expanded utilities within the SOON Network ecosystem. gSOON holders can use their tokens to claim trial funds on simpfor.fun, an advanced copy-trading platform, and may also be eligible for potential airdrop allocations and other exclusive opportunities.

