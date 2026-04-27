New ‘eCash’ Bitcoin Fork Proposal Introduced, Featuring Drivechains And Controversial Funding Plan

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin developer Paul Sztorc proposes “eCash” hard fork for August, featuring Drivechains, token duplication, and a debated early investor funding model.

Software developer associated with Bitcoin infrastructure, Paul Sztorc, announced plans for a new hard fork of the Bitcoin network, referred to as “eCash,” with a projected launch date in August. The proposal was shared publicly on the social media platform X and outlines both technical features and broader goals for the initiative.

According to the announcement, the planned fork would duplicate existing Bitcoin balances at the time of the split. Holders of Bitcoin would receive an equivalent amount of the new eCash tokens, which they could choose to retain, sell, or disregard. The underlying software is described as closely aligned with Bitcoin Core, maintaining compatibility while introducing selective changes such as a one-time mining difficulty reset intended to facilitate early network participation.

The developer indicated that the new system would continue integrating updates from Bitcoin Core, while enabling additional functionality through mechanisms such as BIP300 and BIP301, implemented via a soft fork approach known as CUSF. The base layer is expected to remain largely unchanged at the code level, with periodic releases of activation clients and planned security audits, including bug bounty programs ahead of the launch. A code freeze is anticipated approximately one month before the fork occurs.

A notable component of the proposal involves the use of “Drivechains,” a framework designed to support multiple layer-two networks operating in parallel. Several such systems are reportedly already in development, including platforms for privacy-focused transactions, decentralized exchanges, prediction markets, digital identity, and quantum-resistant applications. These secondary layers would rely on merged mining, allowing miners to secure multiple chains simultaneously.

BREAKING: New Bitcoin Fork



I am helping create a **new Bitcoin Hardfork** — dropping this August, called "eCash".



– Your coins will split. For example, if you have 4.19 BTC, then you will get 4.19 eCash.

– You may sell your eCash — or keep it. Or ignore it!



Vegas:



– Yes, I… — Paul Sztorc (@Truthcoin) April 24, 2026

How eCash Proposal Sets Itself Apart From Earlier Bitcoin Forks

The announcement distinguishes the project from earlier Bitcoin forks such as Bitcoin Cash by emphasizing a separate identity, extended preparation time, and different technical objectives. The developer characterized the initiative as a long-term structural alternative rather than a short-term scaling adjustment.

In addition, the proposal includes a controversial funding mechanism involving the reassignment of a portion of early-mined Bitcoin associated with the so-called “patoshi” pattern, often linked to Satoshi Nakamoto. This approach is presented as a way to enable early participation by selected investors prior to the fork, though it is acknowledged that the measure may generate debate within the broader cryptocurrency community.

Further details, including supplementary materials such as video explanations, are expected to be released in the lead-up to the proposed launch date.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

