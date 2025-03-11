en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 11, 2025

NEAR Protocol Expands Intents With Passkeys And OTC Upgrades

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 11, 2025 at 3:13 am Updated: March 11, 2025 at 3:13 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 11, 2025 at 3:13 am

In Brief

NEAR Protocol has introduced passkeys for seamless authentication and OTC trading for direct peer-to-peer asset exchanges, enhancing the platform’s usability and flexibility.

NEAR Protocol Expands Intents With Passkeys And OTC Upgrades

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Layer 1 blockchain, NEAR Protocol has rolled out two major upgrades to NEAR Intents: passkeys for smoother authentication and OTC trading for direct, peer-to-peer asset exchanges. These updates enhance the platform’s usability and flexibility while reinforcing NEAR’s vision of decentralized, user-driven finance. 

Managing private keys remains one of the biggest challenges in cryptocurrency. Seed phrases are hard to store securely, making onboarding difficult for newcomers and posing security risks for experienced users. With the latest update, users can now log in with their NEAR, Ethereum, or Solana wallets and store their assets on-chain using passkey authentication. This removes the need for complex seed phrases while still allowing full control over digital assets.

The new OTC trading feature changes how peer-to-peer transactions work by eliminating the need for traditional exchange pricing. Instead of trading assets at fluctuating market rates, users can negotiate a fixed price directly with another party. Once both sides agree, NEAR Intents automates the transaction, ensuring a smooth and secure transfer without intermediaries.  

NEAR Intents supports a wide range of blockchains, including Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, NEAR, Base, Arbitrum, Ripple, DOGE, Zcash, and Bera, with additional support for BNB, Gnosis, Polygon, and Aurora. Several decentralised finance (DeFi) projects—such as Infinex, Templar, Rhea, Kyber Swap, and Satoshi Port—are already integrating NEAR Intents into their platforms, making it even easier for users to access these new features while expanding the protocol’s ecosystem.

Understanding NEAR Intents: How They Simplify Blockchain Transactions

NEAR Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to give developers the tools to build and deploy their own decentralized applications (dApps). These applications can serve a variety of purposes, from DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to payments and gaming. By using a sharding mechanism, NEAR enhances scalability, ensuring fast and low-cost transactions, even as network activity grows.  

One of NEAR’s standout features is its Intents system, which simplifies cross-chain and real-world interactions. Instead of requiring users to manually execute complex transactions, Intents let them simply state what they want to achieve. A network of specialized solvers then competes to fulfill the request in the most efficient way possible.  

The Intents protocol streamlines the entire transaction process from start to finish. It handles everything—including discovering assets, providing quotes, executing transactions, and even resolving disputes—while ensuring security and transparency through on-chain settlement. This automation reduces friction for users and makes blockchain interactions more intuitive and seamless.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Impossible Cloud Network Node Sale Ends Tomorrow: Final Opportunity To Participate And Support Network Development

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025

SKALE’s Vision for a Scalable and Accessible Future

by Victoria d'Este
March 11, 2025

Bitget’s February 2025 Transparency Report: $20B Daily Trading Volume, Forbes Recognition, And Global Expansion

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025

Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins Account for Over 98% of Total Supply and Hedge Against Volatility

by Maksym Sakharov
March 11, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Impossible Cloud Network Node Sale Ends Tomorrow: Final Opportunity To Participate And Support Network Development

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025

Bitget’s February 2025 Transparency Report: $20B Daily Trading Volume, Forbes Recognition, And Global Expansion

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025

Binance Unveils Results Of ‘Global User Survey,’ Highlighting Most Admired Crypto Leaders In Its Community

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025

Bubblemaps Airdrops BMT To V2 Users, Eligibility Checker Now Open

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Impossible Cloud Network Node Sale Ends Tomorrow: Final Opportunity To Participate And Support Network Development
News Report Technology
Impossible Cloud Network Node Sale Ends Tomorrow: Final Opportunity To Participate And Support Network Development
by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025
SKALE’s Vision for a Scalable and Accessible Future
Interview Business Markets Technology
SKALE’s Vision for a Scalable and Accessible Future
by Victoria d'Este
March 11, 2025
Bitget’s February 2025 Transparency Report: $20B Daily Trading Volume, Forbes Recognition, And Global Expansion
News Report Technology
Bitget’s February 2025 Transparency Report: $20B Daily Trading Volume, Forbes Recognition, And Global Expansion
by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2025
Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins Account for Over 98% of Total Supply and Hedge Against Volatility
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins Account for Over 98% of Total Supply and Hedge Against Volatility
by Maksym Sakharov
March 11, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.