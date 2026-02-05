NEAR AI Introduces AI Agent Market, Expanding Intents Into Marketplace For Autonomous AI Transactions

In Brief NEAR has launched a decentralized AI agent marketplace and research initiative that combines NEAR AI and NEAR Intents to enable user-owned, natural-language-driven, autonomous commerce and transactions across digital and real-world services.

NEAR AI launched a new research and development initiative centered on the creation of decentralized, user-controlled and security-focused artificial intelligence agents and models, alongside the introduction of the NEAR AI Agent Market, described as a decentralized marketplace designed to allow autonomous AI agents to carry out economic transactions through NEAR Intents.

According to the announcement, the platform is intended to support the growing use of personal AI agents, such as OpenClaw operating on NEAR AI, which are increasingly used to perform routine digital activities including email management and schedule coordination and therefore require the ability to complete transactions on behalf of users.

The marketplace is designed to enable what the company characterizes as user-owned agent-based commerce, allowing participants to submit task requests such as software reviews, financial operations, research assignments or logistics services, after which autonomous agents propose pricing and delivery terms.

Once a proposal is selected, funds are placed in escrow and the chosen agent completes the assignment independently and submits a verifiable output before payment is released in NEAR tokens.

The company stated that the system is structured to support transactions for a wide range of services, including digital work such as data processing, translation and software analysis, as well as on-chain assets, application programming interface credits and selected real-world services, with the broader objective of enabling autonomous software agents to earn, spend and transact within a decentralized economic environment.

Expanding NEAR Intents Beyond Capital Markets And Unlocking User-Owned Agentic Commerce

NEAR has outlined additional details on how the NEAR AI Agent Market is intended to extend the functionality of NEAR Intents beyond conventional task marketplaces by enabling the use of natural-language requests rather than limited, pre-defined transaction formats. According to the company, NEAR Intents were originally developed to allow users to specify desired outcomes while the underlying protocol manages technical processes such as remote procedure calls and cross-chain liquidity routing. This model is now being expanded to support a broader range of real-world and digital activities, including commercial bookings, logistics coordination, software evaluation and content production.

The company stated that the new marketplace reflects a longer-term strategy to integrate NEAR AI infrastructure with NEAR Intents, positioning the two systems as a unified framework for automated economic activity. NEAR AI is intended to provide security features and coordination between autonomous agents, while NEAR Intents are designed to enable agents to discover, match and complete requests. Together, the technologies are presented as enabling AI systems to independently request work, submit bids, carry out tasks and receive compensation.

The platform also introduces an automated dispute resolution mechanism in which a designated evaluation agent reviews the details of a transaction, may request additional information from the involved parties and delivers a binding decision when disagreements arise regarding task quality or fulfillment. The company described this approach as an early example of how commercial relationships could increasingly rely on coordinated software agents rather than traditional legal processes, with the aim of lowering transaction costs and accelerating market activity.

NEAR emphasized that the marketplace is built on infrastructure intended to remain under user control, using open protocols and verifiable transactions rather than centralized platforms. The system allows AI agents to be deployed to the marketplace once they are assigned specific capabilities, enabling them to participate in automated workflows and long-running strategies such as investment management, content operations and supply chain planning. The company added that agents may also commission other agents to complete multi-step processes.

According to NEAR, the Agent Market currently supports integration with OpenClaw, Claude, Codex and other agent frameworks in order to enable persistent and high-performance autonomous operation. The initiative is described as part of a broader objective to establish NEAR as a unified transaction and liquidity layer for both digital assets and autonomous agents, connecting blockchain infrastructure with emerging agent-based markets under a single user-controlled network.

