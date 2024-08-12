Mysten Labs And ZAN Partner To Advance Web3 Infrastructure

In Brief Mysten Labs announced a new partnership with ZAN, the Web3 technology brand of Ant Digital Technologies, to run a Sui RPC node.

Web3 infrastructure provider Mysten Labs announced a new partnership with ZAN, the technology division of Ant Digital Technologies, focused on promoting the development and application of digital technologies.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside the ZAN team and the broader Ant Digital Technologies to bring an e-KYC solution to the wider digital asset ecosystem,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Mysten Labs, in a written statement. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Sui and the broader Web3 ecosystem in Hong Kong and the APAC region. By combining our strengths, we can accelerate the development of innovative applications that will benefit millions of users,” he added.

By integrating Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain developed in Rust, and supporting smart contracts in Sui Move, ZAN seeks to enhance the development and adoption of its Web3 applications. This collaboration will see Mysten Labs providing crucial technological support in two main areas: Know Your Customer (KYC) infrastructure and RPC node services. ZAN will offer KYC solutions for projects utilizing Sui, helping ensure compliance for the blockchain. Additionally, ZAN will introduce RPC node services for Sui, aiming to advance its scalability and accessibility for developers and users in the APAC region.

Mysten Labs and ZAN will collaborate on exploring opportunities across various domains, including payments, data, and digital identity, with the aim of developing new solutions that serve consumers, businesses, and local communities. Its focus will be on identifying and supporting potential Web3 super applications.

“We are excited to build a partnership with Mysten Labs. Sui is a standout public chain focused on technology and value creation, boasting a rich ecosystem and diverse applications,” said Cobe Zhang, Chief Operating Officer of ZAN, in a written statement. “Similarly, ZAN originates from a technology-driven team, and we are committed to developing next-generation technological infrastructure for the Web3 industry. We look forward to further technical exchanges between us and to jointly advancing innovation and development throughout the industry,” he added.

Mysten Labs: What Is It?

Mysten Labs comprises a team of experts in distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography. The firm is making an essential infrastructure for Web3. It is behind the Sui blockchain, known for its horizontal scalability that supports diverse decentralized application (dApp) development with high speed and low costs. The Sui offers a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, immediate settlement speeds, extensive on-chain assets, as well as intuitive Web3 experiences.

Recently, it introduced Walrus, a decentralized storage and data availability protocol created for blockchain applications and autonomous agents. Key benefits of Walrus include its cost-effective Blob storage, high availability, as well as strong performance.

