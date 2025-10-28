Myriad Expands To BNB Chain To Engage New Users Across Asia

In Brief Myriad has expanded to BNB Chain, introducing Automated Markets and localized experiences to reach a broader Asian audience as part of its multichain strategy.

Prediction platform Myriad has announced its expansion to BNB Chain, bringing new automated markets and user experiences designed for Asian audiences, including an upcoming Mandarin-language version. This move represents a significant milestone in Myriad’s multichain strategy, following earlier integrations with Abstract and Linea, and aims to provide fast, intuitive, and globally accessible prediction markets to a broader user base.

“Over the past year, we’ve been steadily building toward a truly multichain future for Myriad,” said Ilan Hazan, co-founder and COO of Myriad, in a written statement. “Our launch on BNB Chain isn’t just another technical integration. It’s a natural evolution of what we’ve always stood for: meeting users where they are,” he added.

The expansion accompanies the rollout of Automated Markets, a new feature designed for speed and simplicity. These markets use auto-resolution and short timeframes to enable continuous flow, making it easier for users to participate in fast-paced prediction environments without long settlement cycles.

“This expansion represents both sides of what we’re building: deep technical flexibility and a global, user-first vision,” Ilan Hazan added. “We’re incredibly excited about what’s next. Myriad is growing faster than ever, and this BNB Chain launch is only the beginning of what’s to come for Myriad Markets.”

Beyond the technical rollout, Myriad’s BNB Chain launch is part of a broader push into Asia. “The BNB Chain ecosystem continues to play a major role in making crypto more accessible worldwide,” said Farokh Sarmad, president and co-founder of Myriad, in a written statement. “We see this integration as a meaningful step in that shared mission,” he added.

“If a new infrastructure layer is needed to bring the Myriad experience to more people, we build it,” said Loxley Fernandes, CEO and co-founder of Myriad, in a written statement. “The BNB Chain ecosystem has one of the most active and diverse communities in crypto, and we’re excited to become part of it,” he added.

Myriad’s Automated Markets and regional localization strategy reflect its long-term goal of making prediction markets more dynamic, inclusive, and adaptable to user needs worldwide.

