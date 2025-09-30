Morpho Introduces Vaults V2, Setting New Standard In Asset Curation

In Brief Morpho Vaults V2 is an upgraded, secure, and fully onchain noncustodial asset management system offering flexible allocations, enhanced risk controls, and future-proof compatibility with all Morpho protocols.

Decentralized lending protocol Morpho introduced Morpho Vaults V2, a new iteration of its noncustodial asset management system. The upgrade builds on the foundation of Vaults V1 while incorporating advanced features. Among the main changes is the ability to allocate to both current and future Morpho protocols. Additional updates include expanded risk management tools, refined governance through role assignments, and access controls tailored for institutional compliance. At launch, Vaults V2 will only direct deposits toward Morpho V1 until the release of Morpho Markets V2 later this year.

Morpho V2 is structured around two components: Vaults V2 and Markets V2. Vaults V2 is available immediately, while Markets V2 will follow in the coming months. In the interim, deposits in Vaults V2 will be allocated to Vaults V1 and later to Markets V1. Once Markets V2 is active, Vaults V2 will support its fixed-rate, fixed-term lending pools from the outset.

Vaults V2 allows the creation of noncustodial vaults capable of allocating deposits to any Morpho protocol, including both current and future versions. Depositors earn yields from borrower interest without the need for active position management, as responsibilities such as allocation and rebalancing are handled by designated roles. Vaults V2 retains the same core functions as V1, such as single-asset deposits in tokens like USDC, USDT, or ETH, variable returns, instant withdrawals, and full noncustodial control, while introducing a series of improvements for broader flexibility and efficiency.

Morpho Vaults V2 Introduces Enhanced Flexibility, Stronger Risk Controls, And Future-Proof Architecture

Among the upgrades in Vaults V2 is expanded allocation flexibility, allowing vaults to connect with any Morpho protocol, including current markets, existing vaults, and eventually Markets V2. This adaptability, paired with fixed-rate and fixed-term lending in Markets V2, enables the design of more specialized strategies.

The role framework has also been restructured to strengthen compliance and oversight. Governance is managed by owners, curators define risk boundaries, allocators handle daily capital distribution, and sentinels act as emergency supervisors.

Risk management has been enhanced with a new identification system that lets curators impose both absolute and relative limits across shared factors such as assets, markets, or protocols. For instance, overall exposure to a single collateral type can be capped across multiple markets while setting lower limits on individual markets.

Vaults V2 additionally support customizable access through optional contracts, allowing the integration of requirements such as KYC checks or token-based permissions, while still preserving the option for fully open participation.

Liquidity flexibility is improved through in-kind redemption powered by flash loans, which lets users withdraw positions even if the vault does not hold sufficient liquidity at the time. This feature ensures continuous exit opportunities by converting vault shares into underlying market positions.

The architecture of Vaults V2 is designed to be forward-compatible through flexible adapters. This allows the system to remain immutable while maintaining compatibility with both present and future Morpho protocols without requiring migrations or upgrades.

Morpho Vaults V2 is released as open-source software under the GPL-2.0-or-later license, positioning it as a framework intended to serve broader onchain applications beyond Morpho itself. Its infrastructure and adaptable architecture allow the development of noncustodial strategies suited to a wide range of use cases.

The system operates entirely onchain and emphasizes security while maintaining full noncustodial control. Features such as timelocks, role-based duties, and in-kind redemptions ensure transparency in asset management and prevent centralized control over deposited funds. The contracts are immutable, meaning their core logic cannot be altered once deployed.

Security has been reinforced through multiple audits conducted by leading firms including Spearbit, Blackthorn, Chainsecurity, and Zellic, in addition to a Cantina competition. Several elements of the protocol have been formally verified with the Certora Prover, with further verification processes ongoing. Vaults V2 is also covered by Morpho’s $1.5 million bug bounty program hosted on Cantina and Immunefi.

