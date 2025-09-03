en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 03, 2025

Crypto.com Expands DeFi Lending To Include Morpho USDC Vaults

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 03, 2025 at 8:39 am Updated: September 03, 2025 at 8:39 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 03, 2025 at 8:39 am

In Brief

Crypto.com has integrated Morpho USDC Vaults into its app and exchange, streamlining DeFi lending by enabling optimized USDC yields through automated, non-custodial vaults curated by risk management specialists.

Crypto.com Expands DeFi Lending To Include Morpho USDC Vaults

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced the integration of Morpho USDC Vaults into its application and exchange, expanding options for decentralized finance lending. 

Morpho operates as a decentralized and non-custodial lending protocol on Ethereum and Base, facilitating overcollateralized lending and borrowing by matching users peer-to-peer while relying on established pools such as Aave or Compound when direct matches are not available. 

Within this framework, the USDC Vaults function as open lending vaults that allow USDC deposits to generate optimized yields without requiring active management across individual markets. 

By operating on Morpho Markets, the vaults streamline the lending process by managing market selection, risk exposure, and capital reallocation automatically, offering a simplified and transparent method of yield generation. 

These vaults are frequently curated by risk management specialists, including Gauntlet and MEV Capital, who design strategies to balance exposure and enhance returns by allocating across high-liquidity collateral markets, typically applying a performance-based fee structure.

Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi Lending With Flexible Yield Opportunities And Frequent Payouts

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending allows individuals to supply digital assets to lending protocols in exchange for yield, without fixed terms being imposed. 

Tokens deposited into decentralized liquidity pools are made available for borrowing, and lenders earn rewards determined by rates that fluctuate with supply and demand. 

On Crypto.com, the process can be initiated through both the application and the exchange by selecting the desired token, specifying the amount to lend, and confirming agreement with the platform’s terms. 

The service offers regular reward distributions, with payouts occurring up to three times weekly, and provides flexibility through the ability to redeem supplied tokens at any time back into a user’s wallet.

Availability depends on jurisdiction, and lending rates are subject to variation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

The Rise of Crypto Innovation in the Heart of Dubai

by Victoria d'Este
September 05, 2025

The Cruel World of Crypto Recovery Scams

by Victoria d'Este
September 05, 2025

Bitget Hosts CRYPTO EXPERIENCE MONTH 2025 In Ho Chi Minh City, Offering Youth An Immersive Introduction To Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
September 05, 2025

Top 10 AI And Blockchain Collaborations That Could Transform The World

by Alisa Davidson
September 05, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Hosts CRYPTO EXPERIENCE MONTH 2025 In Ho Chi Minh City, Offering Youth An Immersive Introduction To Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
September 05, 2025

Top 10 AI And Blockchain Collaborations That Could Transform The World

by Alisa Davidson
September 05, 2025

September’s First Week: Bybit In Brazil, Circle In Banking, And BONK On Nasdaq

by Alisa Davidson
September 05, 2025

Bitget Marks Major Milestones With LaLiga Partnership, RWA Launch, And KCGI Champions Celebration In Ho Chi Minh City

by Alisa Davidson
September 05, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
The Rise of Crypto Innovation in the Heart of Dubai
Opinion Business Markets Technology
The Rise of Crypto Innovation in the Heart of Dubai
by Victoria d'Este
September 5, 2025
The Cruel World of Crypto Recovery Scams
Opinion Business Markets Technology
The Cruel World of Crypto Recovery Scams
by Victoria d'Este
September 5, 2025
Bitget Hosts CRYPTO EXPERIENCE MONTH 2025 In Ho Chi Minh City, Offering Youth An Immersive Introduction To Crypto
Education Lifestyle News Report Technology
Bitget Hosts CRYPTO EXPERIENCE MONTH 2025 In Ho Chi Minh City, Offering Youth An Immersive Introduction To Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
September 5, 2025
Top 10 AI And Blockchain Collaborations That Could Transform The World
News Report Technology
Top 10 AI And Blockchain Collaborations That Could Transform The World
by Alisa Davidson
September 5, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.