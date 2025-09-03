Crypto.com Expands DeFi Lending To Include Morpho USDC Vaults

In Brief Crypto.com has integrated Morpho USDC Vaults into its app and exchange, streamlining DeFi lending by enabling optimized USDC yields through automated, non-custodial vaults curated by risk management specialists.

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced the integration of Morpho USDC Vaults into its application and exchange, expanding options for decentralized finance lending.

Morpho operates as a decentralized and non-custodial lending protocol on Ethereum and Base, facilitating overcollateralized lending and borrowing by matching users peer-to-peer while relying on established pools such as Aave or Compound when direct matches are not available.

Within this framework, the USDC Vaults function as open lending vaults that allow USDC deposits to generate optimized yields without requiring active management across individual markets.

By operating on Morpho Markets, the vaults streamline the lending process by managing market selection, risk exposure, and capital reallocation automatically, offering a simplified and transparent method of yield generation.

These vaults are frequently curated by risk management specialists, including Gauntlet and MEV Capital, who design strategies to balance exposure and enhance returns by allocating across high-liquidity collateral markets, typically applying a performance-based fee structure.

Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi Lending With Flexible Yield Opportunities And Frequent Payouts

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending allows individuals to supply digital assets to lending protocols in exchange for yield, without fixed terms being imposed.

Tokens deposited into decentralized liquidity pools are made available for borrowing, and lenders earn rewards determined by rates that fluctuate with supply and demand.

On Crypto.com, the process can be initiated through both the application and the exchange by selecting the desired token, specifying the amount to lend, and confirming agreement with the platform’s terms.

The service offers regular reward distributions, with payouts occurring up to three times weekly, and provides flexibility through the ability to redeem supplied tokens at any time back into a user’s wallet.

Availability depends on jurisdiction, and lending rates are subject to variation.

