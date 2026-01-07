Morph Launches $150M Payment Accelerator In Partnership With Bitget Wallet To Scale Onchain Adoption

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Morph has launched a $150 million Payment Accelerator in partnership with Bitget Wallet to support startups deploying real-world, onchain payment solutions and drive broader adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

Morph, an Ethereum-based settlement network developed for payment applications, has introduced a $150 million Payment Accelerator initiative aimed at supporting startups that are moving real-world payment activity onto blockchain infrastructure. The program is being launched in strategic collaboration with Bitget Wallet and is intended to promote broader adoption of everyday blockchain-based payments. It is directed toward payment-focused companies operating in areas such as crypto-linked cards, international remittance services, and merchant payment processing, reflecting the growing role of stablecoins as a global settlement mechanism.

Morph referenced more than $46 trillion in stablecoin transaction volume recorded in 2025 as evidence of increasing demand for faster settlement cycles, reduced transaction costs, and programmable payment capabilities. At the same time, the company noted that existing global payment systems remain highly fragmented, frequently depending on complex multi-stage processes that delay reconciliation and constrain working capital. The Payment Accelerator has been designed to respond to these challenges by supporting teams that are prepared to deploy production-level payment solutions directly onchain.

The program is organized into several funding tracks corresponding to a company’s level of deployment maturity. Participating teams may qualify for grant capital, performance-linked incentives, and liquidity assistance that increase from early-stage implementation through higher-volume operational phases as predefined milestones are met. Eligibility is centered on teams that already have a functional minimum viable product or live service, demonstrate strong alignment with key payment sectors, and possess the operational capacity to report verifiable transaction metrics. Infrastructure partners are required to show that their systems are production-ready, adhere to strong security standards, and comply with relevant KYC and AML regulatory requirements.

“Payments represent the largest and most immediate opportunity for onchain adoption,” said Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph, in a written statement. “The Payment Accelerator is about giving serious operators the infrastructure, incentives, and ecosystem access they need to move real money onchain at scale. We expect the companies participating in this program to become long-term builders and leaders within the Morph ecosystem,” he added.

Morph Payment Accelerator Expands Distribution And User Reach

An important element of the initiative centers on expanding distribution and end-user reach through cooperation with Bitget Wallet. Teams participating in the accelerator that implement payment solutions on Morph will have the opportunity to connect their systems with Bitget Wallet, creating a direct channel to a large global user base and supporting the transition of payment infrastructure into practical use. Bitget Wallet provides services such as user onboarding, asset exchange, transaction routing, and payment functionality, allowing emerging payment solutions to progress from testing phases to active market deployment. As transaction volumes grow through the wallet, settlement activity on Morph is expected to increase accordingly, strengthening network utilization and reinforcing the role of the BGB token for transaction fees and governance within the broader ecosystem.

“Real adoption happens when infrastructure meets daily behavior,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “By pairing Morph’s settlement layer with Bitget Wallet’s user interface, we’re helping new payment platforms go from pilots to real usage,” he added.

The payment framework offered by Bitget Wallet includes cryptocurrency cards, regional QR payment options, traditional bank transfers, and an integrated in-app shopping experience, allowing individuals to spend digital assets directly from a self-custody wallet. Duringsgt 2025, transaction volume from Bitget Wallet Card usage expanded by more than twenty-eight times compared with the previous year, reflecting increasing interest in blockchain-based payments connected to everyday consumer activity.

Enrollment for the Morph Payment Accelerator is currently underway, with initial pilot collaborations already being developed. Further partner disclosures and additional program developments are anticipated over the coming months.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

