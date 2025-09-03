en en
News Report Technology
September 03, 2025

Moca Network Launches MocaPortfolio Offering $20M In Tokens To MOCA Coin And Mocaverse NFT Holders

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 03, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: September 03, 2025 at 4:22 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 03, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Moca Network is launching MocaPortfolio, a platform that allows its community to access $20 million in token allocations from Animoca Brands’ ecosystem while participating in a chain-agnostic, privacy-focused decentralized identity network.

Moca Network Launches MocaPortfolio Offering $20M In Tokens To MOCA Coin And Mocaverse NFT Holders

Moca Network, a flagship initiative by Animoca Brands focused on creating a large-scale, chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network, has announced the forthcoming launch of MocaPortfolio, a platform designed to provide the Moca Network community with structured exposure to Animoca Brands’ ecosystem. 

Through MocaPortfolio, participants will have the opportunity to receive token allocations valued collectively at $20 million from projects within Animoca Brands’ investment and partnership portfolio, subject to standard vesting schedules. The platform allows MOCA Coin (MOCA) and Mocaverse non-fungible token (NFT) holders to engage with and support portfolio companies by accessing vested token allocations, representing a shift from conventional one-time airdrops toward a more sustained and participatory model.

“MocaPortfolio represents an evolution in how we reward and involve our community,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, in a written statement. “Rather than focusing on singular airdrop events, we are offering an ongoing, structured opportunity to share in the growth of promising projects across the Web3 landscape. This approach reflects our commitment to value creation together with the Moca community,” he added.

“MocaPortfolio is about growing together with the projects in Animoca Brands’ portfolio, while empowering our community to build financial literacy and long-term value through active participation,” said Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, in a written statement. “MocaPortfolio serves as a new layer of value accrual for MOCA, complementing what’s to come with Moca Chain’s tokenomics and reinforcing our mission to build a sustainable digital identity ecosystem,” he added.

Through MocaPortfolio, participants will have the opportunity to access a selected range of tokens. The initial registration event is scheduled for Q4 2025 and will feature the Magic Eden token (ME), with additional tokens from Animoca Brands’ portfolio to be disclosed in the future.

Both new and existing community members can stake MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs on the Mocaverse staking platform to build Staking Power, which can be redeemed at the start of the first registration event for the ME token. Staking Mocaverse NFTs provides users with enhanced earning rates for Staking Power as well as additional benefits.

Moca Network: Building Chain-Agnostic, Privacy-First Decentralized Identity Platform With Broad Industry Interoperability

Moca Network is developing a large-scale, chain-agnostic decentralized identity network that emphasizes privacy-preserving infrastructure for identity verification and enables interoperability of users and data across multiple industries and ecosystems. As the primary identity platform established by Animoca Brands, Moca Network is positioned to leverage the company’s extensive ecosystem, which includes over 570 portfolio companies, more than 700 million potential users, and a wide array of enterprise partners. MOCA Coin (MOCA) serves as the network’s utility and governance token.

Recently, Animoca Brands announced a strategic partnership with Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 open blockchain. Through this collaboration, Moca Network is working to develop a leading identity layer on the Soneium blockchain.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

