Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification

In Brief Moca Foundation announced Moca Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain designed to enable decentralized, privacy-preserving identity management and seamless verification of user data across multiple industries and platforms.

Community-governed organization dedicated to fostering the development, adoption, and sustainable growth of the Moca Network, Moca Foundation announced the upcoming launch of Moca Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically to manage identity and user data. Moca Chain aims to facilitate the creation of identity protocols across various industry sectors, enabling individuals, devices, and AI agents to control, consolidate, and verify their digital credentials independently of centralized platforms. The blockchain intends to promote user-centric growth while preserving privacy through seamless integration with consumer applications. The Moca Chain testnet is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2025, with the mainnet planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

This blockchain will enable verification of both on-chain and off-chain user data across different applications and blockchains by leveraging decentralized data storage, a cross-chain identity oracle, web proof data generation using zkTLS technology, and on-chain verification processes. As a modular and EVM-compatible network, Moca Chain will operate interoperably with other blockchains, providing an identity and data layer for its partners and users. The native MOCA Coin will serve as the primary token, supporting gas fees, validator staking, storage costs, oracle services, data generation, and verification transactions.

“Billions of users today go online using single sign-on (SSO), which contains the keys to a user’s data, services, and digital lives. While convenient, SSO represents a centralized point of failure that compromises security while also allowing operators to aggressively extract value from users’ digital selves. Moca Chain seeks to solve this problem by giving users decentralized true ownership of their data, ensuring the sovereignty of users’ digital identity without a single point of failure,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, in a written statement.

“In conjunction with Moca Network’s AIR Kit, Moca Chain is creating a digital ecosystem where users can finally own their data, reputations, and contributions. This aligns strongly with the mission of Animoca Brands to advance digital property rights and empower individuals to control and benefit from their online activities and their personal data, enabling more equitable sharing of the value that users generate through their online presence and activity,” he added.

“Moca Chain and AIR Kit are a one-of-a-kind infrastructure for verified identity data to empower consumer apps and their users,” said Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, in a written statement. “By adopting Moca Chain and MOCA Coin, we believe we can disrupt current models of data ownership and break down the dominance of walled garden ecosystems, returning value to the users who generate it and making ecosystem growth more scalable,” he added.

Moca Network serves as the identity ecosystem associated with Animoca Brands and is a key launch partner supporting the growth and adoption of Moca Chain. The AIR Kit developed by Moca Network has been integrated into products from various partners, including companies within the Animoca Brands portfolio, affiliates, and collaborators, collectively reaching an estimated user base exceeding 700 million. Applications and protocols built on Moca Chain will have access to the user networks and data of AIR Kit adopters, such as SK Planet’s OK Cashbag with 28 million KYC-verified users and One Football with over 200 million users.

In collaboration with its protocol partners, Moca Chain seeks to address common challenges in identity verification, including fragmentation, authenticity, privacy, interoperability, and self-sovereign control, across multiple industries. Current applications involve healthcare, where unified electronic health records can be verified across providers; recruitment, with verified education and training credentials; finance, supporting privacy-preserving KYC and AML processes; and advertising, enabling unified user data across applications for verified onboarding.

Moca Chain: Enabling User-Controlled Digital Identity And Seamless Data Interoperability Across Platforms

Moca Chain is developed with real-world adoption in mind, integrating Moca Network’s AIR Kit into prominent Web2 platforms to enable identity verification and rewards within applications already used by millions. These collaborations position Moca Chain as the foundational infrastructure for a growing ecosystem focused on identity-based services. Traditionally, users of major platforms such as social networks or online retailers are confined within closed systems where their data is siloed and monetized without their consent. Moca Chain aims to return control to users by allowing them to verify their identity and manage their data within a unified framework. Users can determine which applications have access to their private information and set detailed permissions governing how and where their data is shared. Sharing data grants users access to partner benefits, ecosystem privileges, or token rewards.

The identity layer of Moca Chain is designed to be composable, enabling the seamless transfer of user attributes like loyalty points, social proof, and access rights across multiple decentralized applications. This functionality allows users to gain access and rewards across different platforms without revealing private data, all while maintaining a consistent and user-controlled identity. Protocols built on Moca Chain have the option to issue or verify reusable user data and credentials, both on-chain and off-chain, for monetization purposes while safeguarding the privacy of identity and reputation information. Data issued to users can be verified universally through zero-knowledge proofs, supporting ecosystem expansion by enabling user interaction without direct API connections and shifting verification authority from centralized platforms to the users themselves.

Moca Chain operates in conjunction with AIR Kit, the global software development kit (SDK) from Moca Network for account management, identity, and reputation. Developers can leverage AIR Kit to build feature-rich applications that include smart accounts and verifiable credentials, with built-in support for plug-and-play permissions to facilitate user-friendly experiences.

