Mixin Offers $20 Million Bug Bounty for Return of Stolen Assets

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Mixin is offering the hackers a $20 million bounty to return the stolen $200 million in assets, underscoring crypto industry’s security issues.

In a bid to retrieve stolen assets, Mixin, the Hong Kong-based crypto business, has made a proposition to the unidentified hackers, offering a $20 million bug bounty if they return the pilfered assets. After the breach, Mixin previously suspended deposit and withdrawal services and enlisted the assistance of Google and blockchain security company SlowMist for a thorough investigation.

The company remains hopeful, urging the attackers to return the stolen assets and claiming the majority of the lost assets belong to users of the platform. In return, the hackers can keep $20 million as a reward. Mixin is urging the hackers to get in touch at [email protected] for more information about the bounty.

The Surge in Crypto Thefts

This incident adds to the escalating concerns over the security of crypto platforms, following similar attacks across the industry. Experts have pointed fingers at North Korean hackers for a series of cyber thefts, including the recent $31 million theft from the CoinEx exchange. The North Korean military is allegedly behind much of this hacking activity, targeting cryptocurrency to fund its nuclear weapons program.

Mixin Hack’s Impact on the Industry

Mixin is now grappling with the loss and the task of securing their platform against future attacks. This incident underscores the broader vulnerabilities in the cryptocurrency industry. Despite Mixin’s commitment to security, privacy, and decentralization, the breach highlights the ongoing challenges. Cryptocurrency platforms continuously face difficulties ensuring the safety and security of their users’ assets.

Blockchain research firm Chainalysis noted an increase in stolen assets from cryptocurrency firms, from $3.3 billion in 2021 to $3.8 billion in 2022. The Mixin theft adds to this growing tally. It emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the crypto industry.

It remains uncertain whether Mixin’s unique approach of offering a bug bounty will successfully recover the stolen assets. This situation clearly reminds crypto businesses of the importance of remaining vigilant. They must continually strengthen their security infrastructure to prevent future breaches.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti