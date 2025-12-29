MiniMax M2.1 Delivers Advanced Multi-Language Programming For Complex Real-World Applications

In Brief Alibaba-backed MiniMax released M2.1, a model with powerful capabilities across a variety of programming languages and for mobile and web app development.

Chinese AI developer MiniMax reported the release of its M2.1 model, describing it as a large upgrade designed to deliver stronger performance across multiple programming languages as well as mobile and web application development.

According to the company, while the earlier M2 version primarily focused on reducing operating costs and improving accessibility, the M2.1 release concentrates on improving effectiveness in complex real-world tasks, with particular emphasis on broader language support and practical office use cases.

MiniMax stated that the model now offers substantially improved capabilities across a wide range of programming languages, including Rust, Java, Golang, C++, Kotlin, Objective-C, TypeScript, and JavaScript, enabling end-to-end development from low-level system engineering to application-layer construction. The company also reported major enhancements in web and mobile development, strengthening native Android and iOS support while expanding the model’s ability to interpret design requirements, generate visually refined interfaces, and construct advanced interactive and three-dimensional simulation environments.

The firm further noted that M2.1 improves its handling of complex instruction sets and integrated task execution, allowing for more reliable performance in office productivity scenarios. Compared with its predecessor, the new version is described as delivering shorter, more efficient responses, faster execution times, and reduced computational overhead, contributing to smoother workflows for AI-assisted coding and agent-based operations. MiniMax added that M2.1 demonstrates strong compatibility with a variety of development tools and agent frameworks and provides improved conversational and writing quality, producing more detailed and better-structured output across technical documentation and general communication contexts.

M2.1 Sets New Performance Benchmarks, Delivering Major Gains Across Multilingual And Full-Stack Evaluations

MiniMax reported that its M2.1 model shows substantial performance gains compared with the earlier M2 version across major software engineering benchmarks, with particularly strong results in multilingual programming tasks, where it is described as surpassing Claude Sonnet 4.5 and approaching the performance of Claude Opus 4.5. The company stated that evaluations conducted on SWE-bench Verified, using a range of coding agent frameworks, indicated high levels of framework generalization and operational stability.

Additional benchmark testing covering areas such as test generation, runtime optimization, code review, and instruction compliance reportedly demonstrated broad improvements over M2, with M2.1 consistently matching or outperforming Claude Sonnet 4.5 in several of these categories. To assess the model’s ability to design and deliver complete applications from initial concept to functional deployment, MiniMax introduced a new evaluation framework known as VIBE, which measures visual quality and interactive behavior across web, simulation, Android, iOS, and backend development. Unlike traditional testing approaches, VIBE applies an automated agent-based verification method to examine both interface aesthetics and runtime logic.

According to MiniMax, M2.1 achieved an overall VIBE score of 88.6, reflecting strong full-stack development capability, with particularly high results in web development at 91.5 and Android development at 89.7. The company added that the model also demonstrates ongoing improvements in extended tool usage and overall intelligence metrics when compared with the previous M2 release.

