Minders Acquires Dise CRM To Enhance B2B Infrastructure Within Telegram Ecosystem

In Brief Minders has acquired Dise, a Telegram-integrated CRM platform, to enhance its ecosystem with native sales and client management tools tailored for crypto businesses.

Venture builder specializing in developing products within the Telegram ecosystem, Minders, announced its acquisition of Dise, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform tailored for businesses operating within Telegram. Dise, which was founded in 2024, aimed to address the challenge of isolating the sales infrastructure of crypto-native organizations from traditional sales operations.

Until now, the market has primarily relied on Telegram group chats and manual processes for business communications. Dise introduced the first CRM fully integrated with Telegram, offering features like structured deal tracking through stages and pipelines, team collaboration, task management, analytics, outreach, a conference mode for in-person prospecting, and AI capabilities, all while maintaining the original functionalities of Telegram.

“Our mission was to make Telegram-based sales as structured and trackable as any other sales process,” said Oleksii Sidorov, CEO of Dise, in a written statement. “We faced this issue ourselves and knew that we would be the best people to solve it. I’m proud of what we achieved with the team and how far we got without raising outside capital. Joining Minders enables us to take our vision of a ‘next-gen CRM for a post-email era’ a step further, and will help scale it to the next million businesses,” he added.

Dise Acquisition To Strengthen Telegram’s Role As A Business Platform

Minders, established in 2024, operates as a venture builder within the Telegram and TON ecosystems. The company integrates popular mini-apps such as TADS (an advertising network for Telegram mini apps), CatchUP (a Telegram-based meeting scheduler), Telesend (a robust messaging automation platform), among others, collectively reaching an audience of over 450 million users.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Dise CRM becomes part of the Minders studio portfolio, not as an asset for ownership, but as a product for continued development. This integration is a strategic move, as it adds a crucial layer to the Minders ecosystem—native CRM functionality within Telegram. After covering areas like audience discovery (Toogle), analytics (Inflexo), and messaging automation (Telesend, CatchUP), Dise completes the cycle by enabling full-service client management directly within the messenger, effectively enhancing Telegram’s role as a comprehensive business platform.

“Dise has demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs of crypto-focused sales teams,” said Pavel Osokin, CEO of Minders, in a written statement. “We are excited to bring their expertise and product into Minders to further strengthen our ecosystem,” he added.

Minders will maintain support for Dise as an independent solution, focusing on evolving it into a modular, adaptable infrastructure layer that integrates with Minders’ other products, such as Inflexo, CatchUp, and more. This architecture is designed to allow teams to deploy and customize their workflows using tools native to Telegram. Meanwhile, the original founding team will continue to operate independently, working on a new AI-driven product called Slice & Dice, which specializes in AI product analytics through the analysis of user prompts.

