Midnight Launches Mainnet, Introducing Fourth-Generation Blockchain With Programmable Privacy

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Midnight has launched its mainnet, introducing a fourth-generation blockchain designed to enable programmable, end-to-end privacy and support real-world adoption through secure, scalable infrastructure.

Privacy-focused blockchain platform Midnight has announced the launch of its mainnet, marking a key milestone in the network’s development. The company stated that this step introduces state continuity and permanence, representing a notable achievement following several years of research, engineering, and collaboration aimed at advancing what is described as a fourth generation of blockchain technology.

The platform is designed to deliver end-to-end privacy that can be flexibly implemented and enforced at the protocol level, with contributions from scientists, developers, partners, and the broader community throughout its development.

The creation of the genesis block signals both the completion of the initial build phase and the beginning of live on-chain activity. With the network now operational, developers, institutions, and partners are able to deploy applications and migrate assets. The launch also initiates a broader phase of ecosystem expansion, during which new tools and services native to the platform are expected to support programmable privacy features.

Midnight is positioned as addressing limitations that have historically restricted blockchain adoption in real-world applications, particularly around data protection, compliance requirements, and accessibility. The platform aims to enable secure handling of sensitive data while supporting regulatory logic directly on-chain. In outlining the evolution of blockchain technology, Input Output founder Charles Hoskinson described the progression from early cryptocurrency systems to more advanced platforms, emphasizing that the latest iteration seeks to integrate identity and privacy into the infrastructure.

Infrastructure Design And Privacy Capabilities Shape Next Phase Of Blockchain Adoption

Previous blockchain generations achieved scalability and programmability but largely relied on transparent public ledgers, which has limited their use for sensitive or high-value assets. As a result, significant portions of global economic value, including real estate and private financial instruments, remain off-chain due to privacy concerns and infrastructure unpredictability. Midnight is intended to address these issues by enabling secure digitization and tokenization of such assets.

A central feature of the network is programmable privacy, allowing developers to control how and when data is disclosed across both applications and transactions. The architecture combines public and private data handling, enabling verification processes without exposing sensitive information. Data remains on user devices, where cryptographic proofs are generated and submitted for validation. The system also introduces both shielded and unshielded assets, providing flexibility between confidentiality and transparency, alongside mechanisms for selective disclosure to authorized parties such as regulators or auditors.

In order to address cost predictability, the platform employs a dual-component economic model that separates governance from transaction resources. This approach is designed to mitigate the impact of token price volatility on operational costs. The governance and utility token, NIGHT, generates a renewable resource known as DUST, which is used to process transactions. Unlike traditional fee models, DUST replenishes over time, allowing for more stable and predictable usage. This structure also enables application developers to cover transaction costs for users, potentially removing the need for end-users to directly manage digital assets.

Midnight also introduces a programming language called Compact, based on TypeScript, intended to simplify the development of privacy-focused applications. The language enables developers to work with both private and public data within a single contract without requiring specialized expertise in advanced cryptographic techniques.

The network launch includes participation from a group of federated node operators, including major global institutions, which are responsible for maintaining infrastructure under defined coordination rules. This phase is aimed at ensuring operational stability and security as the network begins supporting live applications. The involvement of established organizations is intended to provide enterprise-grade reliability for high-volume and sensitive data processing.

The rollout will follow a phased approach, beginning with a controlled deployment period in which applications are introduced gradually. Developers are expected to test their applications in a preproduction environment before moving to the live network. Additional safeguards include protected communication layers for infrastructure and strict readiness requirements for participating applications.

According to the Midnight Foundation, the long-term objective is to transition from this federated model to a fully decentralized network. This process is expected to occur gradually to maintain stability and security while the ecosystem expands. The mainnet launch is viewed as the starting point for broader adoption, enabling the development of privacy-preserving applications and increased institutional participation in blockchain-based systems.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

