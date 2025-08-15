Mid-August 2025: Clearpool, Tether, Binance Lead New Alliances

In Brief The second week of August 2025 saw major crypto players—from Binance to Tether—forge global alliances to advance security, payments, AI, and education.

The second week of August 2025 brought a wave of strategic crypto alliances, from Binance’s security and payments upgrades to MARA’s AI expansion. Established players like Western Union, Tether, Bybit, and Clearpool are forging partnerships aimed at reshaping finance, technology, and education across continents.

Clearpool Partners with Cicada to Boost Institutional PayFi Lending

Clearpool, an on-chain credit marketplace, has formed a strategic partnership with Cicada Partners, an on-chain credit risk advisory and management firm. Under the agreement, Cicada will structure and underwrite PayFi lending for select borrowers, oversee their Credit Pools via Clearpool’s Port Vaults, and act as the administrative and monitoring agent for lenders.

Cicada was founded by former buy- and sell-side credit professionals who previously underwrote more than $850 million in loans with a 1.2% default rate. Established after the FTX collapse, the firm provides Risk-as-a-Service solutions such as third-party underwriting, pool management, and risk structuring for institutional blockchain and real-world asset clients. Kincaid described the partnership as a way to “elevate PayFi lending” by merging Cicada’s credit expertise with Clearpool’s innovative products, advancing professionally managed Credit Pools for the stablecoin economy.

Clearpool is expanding into Payment Financing (PayFi), a fast-growing sector enabling global stablecoin payments for fintechs in remittances, cross-border B2B transactions, card processing, and on/off-ramp services. The protocol has facilitated over $830 million in stablecoin credit for institutions such as Jane Street, Wintermute, and Flow Traders. New offerings include PayFi Credit Pools and cpUSD, a yield-bearing asset linked to real-world payment flows rather than crypto speculation.

Clearpool’s CEO, Jakob Kronbichler, said integrating Cicada’s risk management strengthens their institutional infrastructure for PayFi lending, helping fintechs bridge liquidity gaps in the emerging trillion-dollar stablecoin payment ecosystem.

Together, the companies aim to deliver more secure, transparent, and scalable credit solutions to DeFi lenders and institutional borrowers alike.

Binance and Mastercard Join Forces for Lightning-Fast Crypto Cashouts

Binance has introduced new features in collaboration with Mastercard, making it possible for users in Europe and the UK to turn their crypto into euros—or access existing euro balances—within seconds. The integration with Mastercard Move offers two options: Sell to Card, which converts supported cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum into euros and transfers them instantly, and Withdraw to Card, which sends euro balances directly to a linked Mastercard without any conversion.

The entire process takes just a few taps: pick the asset, choose “Card” as the method, link a Mastercard, and confirm. Binance says the focus was on speed and reliability, with Vice President of Fiat Thomas Gregory noting that the upgrade reflects the platform’s drive to make off-ramping “as seamless as possible.”

From Mastercard’s side, Executive VP Scott Abrahams described the partnership as a step toward unlocking crypto’s “true potential” in daily life, enabling everything from bill payments to in-store purchases.

By eliminating the delays of bank transfers, the service edges Binance closer to the convenience of traditional finance. Currently limited to euros, the company has hinted at adding more fiat options, which could cement crypto’s place in everyday spending.

MARA Nears $168M EDF Deal to Power AI Push

Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings Inc. is set to sign a $168 million deal to acquire 64% of EDF’s Exaion, marking a major shift into artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to an SEC filing, MARA France SAS will buy 4.1 million newly issued shares for €115 million and 1.2 million existing shares from EDF Pulse Holding and other minority owners for €33 million. Of that, €23 million will be paid at closing, with €10 million due in 2027 if performance targets are met.

The deal, expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026 pending regulatory approvals in France and Canada, will give MARA control over Exaion’s growth strategy while keeping EDF as a minority partner. A second phase in March 2027 would raise MARA’s stake to roughly 75% for €110 million.

Exaion operates high-performance computing and cloud services for AI, big data, and other intensive workloads. MARA plans to focus on AI inference rather than costly model training, leveraging its experience in large-scale, energy-intensive operations. By keeping data processing within secure, region-compliant systems, the company aims to tap into growing demand for digital sovereignty while diversifying beyond volatile Bitcoin revenues.

Western Union Explores Dollar Stablecoin, Talks with Crypto Heavyweights

Western Union is negotiating with major crypto firms as it evaluates launching a dollar-backed stablecoin outside the U.S.—a move aimed at modernizing its 175-year remittance model. CEO Devin McGranahan framed the product as a “$ savings account” for customers battling inflation and friction, with the goal of faster settlement and less reliance on correspondent banks.

Rather than building alone, Western Union is pursuing a partner-led approach to speed compliance, distribution, and technical integration wherever regulators permit issuance and use. The company positions itself as a bridge between crypto and traditional finance, supplying on- and off-ramps for wallet providers while keeping its network flexible.

Rivals are already active: PayPal launched PYUSD and linked it to Xoom; Circle is scaling USDC through banks and fintechs; MoneyGram supports USDC and may use stablecoins behind the scenes; Remitly rolled out a multi-currency wallet and deepened stablecoin ties via Bridge (now part of Stripe). Against this backdrop, Western Union shares are down about 21% year-to-date.

Capstone analysts suggest the sector’s shift could make Western Union a “prime acquisition target,” potentially for a player like Circle. McGranahan said the firm would consider a bid at the right value, but the priority is a coin that shrinks settlement times while keeping cash-out to local currency seamless.

Binance Teams Up with BBVA for Added Crypto Security

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly partnering with Spain’s major banking group BBVA to boost digital asset safety for its users. As outlined in a Financial Times report, the arrangement would allow customers to store their crypto holdings with BBVA instead of directly on Binance, offering an extra layer of protection.

The move comes as Binance faces heightened regulatory pressure worldwide. Earlier this year, the exchange received a record $4.3 billion (€3.69 billion) fine from U.S. authorities for anti-money laundering and sanctions violations, while founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison.

Under the agreement, BBVA would act as an independent custodian, safeguarding client assets against security breaches, insolvency, or legal complications involving Binance. Spain’s second-largest bank operates under strict regulatory oversight and is known for its focus on innovation and compliance.

For investors still wary after collapses like FTX in 2022, this setup could serve as reassurance. Observers have compared it to “putting valuables in a safe” rather than leaving them exposed during trading. If successful, the partnership could inspire similar collaborations worldwide, bridging traditional finance with crypto while strengthening trust in digital markets.

Bybit’s Rising Fund Brings Localized Blockchain Education to 15 Regions

Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has unveiled the Rising Fund to make blockchain education more accessible worldwide. Timed with the 2025 World Series of Trading, the program spans 15 regions across four continents — from Bolivia to South Africa and the Nordic capitals. Instead of centralizing control, Bybit is letting local partners steer funding toward community-driven initiatives such as scholarships, hackathons, and training programs.

CEO Ben Zhou described the Rising Fund as part of Bybit’s mission to expand crypto’s “real-world utility” beyond trading, helping it become a driver of social mobility and innovation. The fund targets entry barriers with beginner-friendly courses, bootcamps, and industry collaborations, aiming to create a more inclusive crypto ecosystem. With over 70 million users globally, Bybit is framing this as both an educational push and a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance.

Tether Backs €30M Investment in Spanish Crypto Exchange Bit2Me

Tether, the issuer of USDT, has become the lead investor in a €30 million funding round for Bit2Me, Spain’s largest digital asset platform serving the Spanish-speaking market. The round, to be completed over the coming months, will also include other strategic backers.

Bit2Me, with over a decade of experience in crypto infrastructure, is known for its award-winning exchange and its educational initiative, Bit2Me Academy — the largest Spanish-language platform for cryptocurrency learning. COO Andrei Manuel said Tether’s involvement would “elevate” the company’s role in the global crypto ecosystem, with ambitions to expand further in Europe and Latin America.

CFO Pablo Casadio noted that Bit2Me already counts Telefónica, Unicaja, Cecabank, BBVA, and Investcorp among its investors, and serves millions of users and over 7,000 businesses worldwide.

The investment is being led by Tether Ventures in El Salvador as part of its global strategy to back impactful technology projects. With a newly obtained EU regulatory license and additional partners on the horizon, Bit2Me aims to accelerate its expansion across the EU and reinforce its presence in Argentina and other Latin American markets. CEO Paolo Ardoino said the exchange’s “focus on education, transparency, and usability” aligns closely with Tether’s vision.

