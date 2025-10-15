MEXC Survey Finds 46% Of Global Users Now View Crypto As An Inflation Hedge, Up From 29%

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MEXC’s Q1–Q2 2025 survey reveals that global crypto adoption is increasingly driven by inflation hedging, structured trading, and portfolio diversification, with regional differences in activity, asset preferences, and wealth distribution.

Cryptocurrency exchange MEXC has published the results of its Q1–Q2 2025 user survey, offering an overview of evolving global cryptocurrency adoption patterns. The findings highlight how factors such as economic conditions, cultural influences, and market dynamics shape participation across different regions, revealing distinct regional disparities.

As inflationary pressures and currency depreciation persist worldwide, digital assets are increasingly perceived as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty. The proportion of users identifying cryptocurrency as a tool to offset inflation rose from 29% to 46% in Q2. East Asia showed the steepest increase, climbing from 23% to 52%, while the Middle East nearly doubled from 27% to 45%, reflecting the impact of economic instability on adoption trends.

The report identifies Latin America as the emerging cultural center of cryptocurrency engagement. Memecoin participation expanded from 27% to 34%, marking the highest global increase, and 63% of new users cited the pursuit of passive income as their main incentive. This indicates a retail-focused market where community tokens and yield generation play important roles.

South Asia stands out as the leading region for trading activity. Spot trading participation grew from 45% to 52%, surpassing global averages, and 53% of respondents associated cryptocurrency involvement with achieving financial independence. With a predominantly young and mobile-first demographic and limited access to traditional banking, the region has become one of the most active hubs for retail trading. Futures trading in South Asia also continues to exceed global levels at 46%, while Europe demonstrates more moderate growth, aligning closely with overall adoption trends.

Public Chain Tokens Dominate Global Portfolios As Crypto Wealth Distribution Broadens And Regional Trading Trends Diverge

Public chain tokens continue to form the foundation of most cryptocurrency investment portfolios, with more than 65% of global participants holding them. Confidence in this asset class is particularly strong in Latin America at 74% and in Southeast Asia at 70%, where investors tend to view blockchain infrastructure as a source of long-term value.

Stablecoin holdings remained stable at around 50% worldwide, suggesting that users are balancing caution with the pursuit of returns. Futures trading patterns varied by region: participation in South Asia reached 46% and in Southeast Asia 38%, both above the global average of 29%, while Latin America saw a decline to 19%, reflecting a shift toward more conservative investment approaches.

The report also notes a redistribution of wealth across cryptocurrency wallets. The proportion of high-value wallets holding over $20,000 decreased in East Asia from 39% to 33%, a trend attributed to profit realization and increased regulatory pressures. In contrast, mid-tier wallets valued between $5,000 and $20,000 grew in share, indicating a broader but more evenly distributed base of active participants.

Global Crypto Adoption Shifts Toward Wealth Protection, Structured Trading, And Broader Capital Distribution

The survey indicates several emerging trends shaped by economic conditions and cultural context. The use of cryptocurrency as an inflation hedge is expected to continue growing, driven by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, currency depreciation, and persistent inflation in regions such as East Asia and the Middle East. If these factors remain unchanged, the protection of wealth could become the main motivation for adoption across global markets by the third quarter.

A transition from speculative behavior to more structured forms of trading is also underway. As the market progresses through the later stages of the bull cycle, investor risk preferences appear to be shifting. Futures and margin trading, already showing strong growth in South Asia at 46% and in Southeast Asia at 38%, are anticipated to expand further, particularly under conditions of increased market volatility. This trend suggests a move toward more strategic, yield-oriented approaches to participation.

Portfolio diversification is expected to accelerate as investors pursue both emerging opportunities and established assets. Although retail interest in memecoins and thematic sectors such as AI tokens continues to generate inflows, these segments remain highly volatile. In contrast, public chain and platform tokens are likely to maintain their position as the core components of most portfolios, reflecting confidence in foundational blockchain infrastructure.

At the same time, wealth distribution within the crypto ecosystem is becoming more polarized. The number of high-value wallets exceeding $20,000 is decreasing in regions facing greater regulatory pressure, particularly in East Asia, while mid-tier portfolios are expanding worldwide. This trend points to a broader and more balanced distribution of capital, reinforcing the role of digital assets as an increasingly accessible financial instrument.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

