MEXC Reports Fast Growth In AI Trading Suite As User Adoption Surges Past 2.3M

In Brief MEXC’s latest data shows its AI trading suite has quickly scaled into a widely used, high‑volume system adopted by millions of traders and now evolving into a unified, full‑service trading partner.

MEXC, described as the fastest‑growing global cryptocurrency exchange and known for its zero‑fee trading model, has released new performance data on its AI trading suite, which has been adopted by 2.35 million users since its launch in August 2025.

The suite was designed to address information overload, unreliable market signals, and emotionally driven trading, guiding users through token selection, market interpretation, and risk management. Platform data shows consistent growth in usage, with 10.8 million total interactions recorded and the system averaging 66,022 responses per day.

Daily active users reached an average of 93,095, with peak activity climbing to 156,523. The MEXC‑AI conversational bot accounted for more than half of all activity, making it the most widely used feature.

The flash crash on October 11, 2025, served as a real‑time stress test, during which the AI bot processed more than 168,000 interactions—roughly double its usual volume—as traders sought rapid analysis during heightened volatility.

In a written statement, Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi Zade said, “We applied artificial intelligence to solve concrete trading challenges and deliver measurable value to users, rather than pursue it for narrative or publicity purposes.”

He added, “Technology only matters if it helps users act faster and with more clarity, especially when volatility hits. That user-first mindset is what shaped every tool we built. Traders need clarity when volatility spikes, and that principle shaped every tool we built. This principle of user-centric precision, combined with our institutional-grade liquidity, high-quality execution, and global control, is our vision for the next generation of exchanges. We’re building a platform that moves at the speed of capital, scales without friction, and unlocks opportunities without boundaries.”

MEXC Expands AI Trading Suite Into Unified Platform Aimed At Becoming A Full‑Scale Trading Partner

The exchange has expanded the AI suite in stages since its initial release. AI Select List introduced token‑screening capabilities, while AI News Radar monitored social sentiment and whale activity. The MEXC‑AI bot provided conversational market insights. Smart Candles, launched in November 2025, added event‑impact analysis and predictive indicators directly to K‑line charts.

The AI Consultant, released in early January 2026, offered personalized portfolio diagnostics, continuous monitoring, and automated risk alerts. By late January 2026, the AI Toolbox unified all modules into a single interface and introduced additional personalized features, with the broader aim of transforming the suite into a comprehensive trading partner rather than a collection of standalone tools.

