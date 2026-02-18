MEXC Boosts Earn Yields And Lending Options As Competition For Flexible Crypto Income Intensifies

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MEXC’s expanded Earn program can be summed up as a push to offer higher yields and flexible liquidity options across multiple products to attract users seeking stable returns without giving up control of their assets.

MEXC’s decision to temporarily raise returns on its Earn products reflects a broader attempt to strengthen its position in a market where investors increasingly look for yield without giving up liquidity. The exchange, already known for its aggressive zero‑fee trading model, is now using elevated stablecoin returns to appeal to users seeking predictable income during periods of volatility.

The core change centers on higher Annual Percentage Rates for USDT Flexible Savings. The first two tiers now offer substantially increased yields, with deposits up to 300 USDT earning 20% APR and the next bracket up to 100,000 USDT earning 10% APR. These adjustments place the product among the most competitive flexible‑yield options available. The absence of lock‑up periods and the ability to withdraw funds at any time make the structure attractive to users who want returns without sacrificing control over their assets.

MEXC Expands Earn Ecosystem With High‑Yield Savings And Zero‑Interest Lending To Serve A Full Spectrum Of Investor Needs

MEXC Earn also targets more conservative users through capital‑protected products. Short‑term fixed savings options include promotional rates such as 600% APR for new users on 2‑day USDT deposits and 400% APR on 3‑day gold‑ and silver‑linked assets like XAUT and SLVON. Broader offerings maintain elevated yields on major assets including USDT, ETH, SOL, and XRP. Flexible Savings extends competitive returns to USDC, while Spot Auto‑Earn automatically generates passive income for holders of USDD, USDE, and MXSOL. Futures Earn adds another layer by offering up to 20% APR on USDT and USDC for users willing to engage with derivatives‑based yield strategies.

For users who want liquidity without selling their holdings, MEXC Loans provides collateralized borrowing. A zero‑interest promotion running from late January to late February 2026 allows users to borrow against BTC, ETH, SOL, or XRP while retaining exposure to potential market upside. This approach enables access to capital for trading or investment without liquidating core assets.

Across these offerings, MEXC is positioning its Earn ecosystem as a comprehensive suite that spans the full risk spectrum. The platform’s strategy focuses on reducing complexity in digital asset income generation, allowing users to choose between stability, flexibility, or higher‑risk yield without navigating complicated financial structures. Under its “MEXCmize Your Growth” initiative, the exchange continues to refine accessibility and expand earning mechanisms, signaling an ambition to compete not only on trading incentives but also on the breadth of its passive‑income infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

