News Report Technology
May 07, 2025

Metis Releases Hyperion On Testnet And Unveils Incentivized Campaign Leading To Mainnet Launch 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 07, 2025 at 5:39 am Updated: May 07, 2025 at 5:39 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 07, 2025 at 5:39 am

In Brief

Metis has launched the testnet for Hyperion, an AI-optimized Layer 2, and initiated a four-month campaign featuring community engagement, developer incentives, and a global hackathon.

Metis Releases Hyperion On Testnet And Unveils Incentivized Campaign Leading To Mainnet Launch

Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain, Metis announced that it has introduced the testnet of its Hyperion blockchain and kicked off its launch campaign.

Hyperion is an AI-optimized, high-performance Layer 2 network designed to support high-throughput applications, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and gaming. It improves scalability, decentralization, and user experience within the Ethereum ecosystem by incorporating features such as parallel execution, real-time transaction ordering, and a decentralized sequencer network. Built on the Metis SDK, Hyperion utilizes a modular and adaptable rollup architecture to enhance its performance and flexibility.

A four-month campaign will unfold in three main phases, featuring a series of community-focused initiatives, the introduction of a new platform for community engagement, and numerous campaigns aimed at both the community and developers. These activities are designed to generate momentum, encourage adoption, and reward participation, all leading up to the highly anticipated Mainnet launch. 

The campaign begins with the Testnet launch, providing developers and ecosystem partners with early access to the tools and infrastructure that will support the network. To foster innovation, a global Hackathon will be held, inviting developers to build, deploy decentralized applications (dApps), and conduct stress tests on the chain. Central to these efforts will be the new Forum, designed as a collaborative space for the community. Participants will compete for recognition, prizes, and exclusive perks, playing a key role in shaping the first wave of applications on the platform.

Incentivized Campaigns For Users And Developers Leading To Mainnet Launch

Over the coming months, a series of incentivized campaigns will be introduced, targeting both users and developers. The middle phase will focus on building momentum for both the Metis community and the Hyperion network, with the goal of creating something important. Phase 2 will feature a variety of value-driven and engaging activities, such as on-chain missions to reward early adopters, incentives for developers deploying and improving dApps, and community quests encouraging testing, providing feedback, assisting on the Forum, and promoting the platform. Additionally, workshops, free resources, and other activities will support innovations emerging from Hyperion and the broader blockchain space. 

The campaign will culminate in the Mainnet launch, unlocking the full potential of the network. Supported by real-world testing, community feedback, and proven applications, the launch will signal the start of a new era for scalable, efficient, and inclusive blockchain infrastructure. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

