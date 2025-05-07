Metis Releases Hyperion On Testnet And Unveils Incentivized Campaign Leading To Mainnet Launch

In Brief Metis has launched the testnet for Hyperion, an AI-optimized Layer 2, and initiated a four-month campaign featuring community engagement, developer incentives, and a global hackathon.

Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain, Metis announced that it has introduced the testnet of its Hyperion blockchain and kicked off its launch campaign.

Hyperion is an AI-optimized, high-performance Layer 2 network designed to support high-throughput applications, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and gaming. It improves scalability, decentralization, and user experience within the Ethereum ecosystem by incorporating features such as parallel execution, real-time transaction ordering, and a decentralized sequencer network. Built on the Metis SDK, Hyperion utilizes a modular and adaptable rollup architecture to enhance its performance and flexibility.

The Hyperion Launch Campaign has begun.

More than a testnet, it’s a 4-month campaign driving real value for builders, users, and the entire Metis ecosystem.



🔹 $400K in rewards

🔹 Hackathon, builder & community quests

🔹 From testnet to mainnet together



— Metis🌿 (@MetisL2) May 6, 2025

A four-month campaign will unfold in three main phases, featuring a series of community-focused initiatives, the introduction of a new platform for community engagement, and numerous campaigns aimed at both the community and developers. These activities are designed to generate momentum, encourage adoption, and reward participation, all leading up to the highly anticipated Mainnet launch.

The campaign begins with the Testnet launch, providing developers and ecosystem partners with early access to the tools and infrastructure that will support the network. To foster innovation, a global Hackathon will be held, inviting developers to build, deploy decentralized applications (dApps), and conduct stress tests on the chain. Central to these efforts will be the new Forum, designed as a collaborative space for the community. Participants will compete for recognition, prizes, and exclusive perks, playing a key role in shaping the first wave of applications on the platform.

Incentivized Campaigns For Users And Developers Leading To Mainnet Launch

Over the coming months, a series of incentivized campaigns will be introduced, targeting both users and developers. The middle phase will focus on building momentum for both the Metis community and the Hyperion network, with the goal of creating something important. Phase 2 will feature a variety of value-driven and engaging activities, such as on-chain missions to reward early adopters, incentives for developers deploying and improving dApps, and community quests encouraging testing, providing feedback, assisting on the Forum, and promoting the platform. Additionally, workshops, free resources, and other activities will support innovations emerging from Hyperion and the broader blockchain space.

The campaign will culminate in the Mainnet launch, unlocking the full potential of the network. Supported by real-world testing, community feedback, and proven applications, the launch will signal the start of a new era for scalable, efficient, and inclusive blockchain infrastructure.

