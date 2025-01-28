Metaplanet Unveils Bitcoin Accumulation Plan, Targets 21,000 BTC By 2026

In Brief Metaplanet has unveiled its Bitcoin Plan for 2025-2026, detailing a strategy to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet unveiled its Bitcoin Plan for 2025-2026, which outlines a strategy to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025 and 21,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2026. This initiative aims to solidify the company’s standing as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet, emphasized that the company’s performance is measured in Bitcoin rather than fiat currencies such as the yen or the dollar. He explained that the company’s success is defined by Bitcoin yield, or Bitcoin growth per share, adding that their mission is to maximize Bitcoin holdings for shareholders. Therefore, Bitcoin is not just an asset but the company’s “exit strategy” and emphasized that Metaplanet’s goal is to accumulate and lead in the space rather than selling.

The first phase of the plan, called the “21 Million Plan,” involves issuing 21 million shares via moving strike warrants, marking the largest-ever equity capital raise for Bitcoin in Asia, targeting $745 million. According to the company, the issuance aims to deliver maximum value to shareholders in Bitcoin terms while minimizing market disruption.

*Metaplanet Issues 21 Million Shares of 0% Discount Moving Strike Warrants, Proceeds To Raise Approximately ¥116 Billion to Purchase Additional $BTC; Largest Capital Raise in Asian Equity Markets History to Buy BTC* pic.twitter.com/DHI5ft4iKI — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) January 28, 2025

Metaplanet highlighted that its capital markets strategy is designed to ensure fairness in pricing. Unlike traditional moving strike warrants in Japan, which often result in shareholder dilution due to discounted pricing, Metaplanet’s plan ties the exercise price to 100% of the previous day’s closing price. This structure is intended to maximize shareholder value while aligning with the company’s Bitcoin Treasury Operations. Additionally, the firm retains the discretion to pause or resume the issuance process, ensuring it aligns with shareholder interests and Bitcoin growth.

Metaplanet’s plan also sets ambitious goals, aiming for a 35% Bitcoin yield per quarter throughout 2025 and acquiring 10,000 Bitcoin by the end of the year to expand the company’s Bitcoin treasury.

Metaplanet: 12th Largest Publicly Traded Bitcoin Holder

Metaplanet, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has adopted the Bitcoin Standard, designating Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. It leverages its expertise in capital markets to strategically accumulate Bitcoin, with a focus on maximizing BTC Yield in order to enhance shareholder value.

The company’s most recent Bitcoin acquisition occurred in December when it purchased 619.7 BTC for approximately $60.6 million. The funds for this purchase were raised through a bond issuance completed the week before. Currently, Metaplanet ranks as the 12th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, with a total of around 1,761 BTC in its treasury.

