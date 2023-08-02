Meta Unveils Audiocraft: AI Tool That Generates Audio and Music from Text Prompts

News Report Technology
by
Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 11:38 am Updated: Aug 02, 2023 at 11:38 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

In a bid to catch up with its Big Tech peers in the AI arms race, Meta has been unveiling a slew of AI tools, the latest of which is Audiocraft, an AI tool that can generate audio and music from text prompts.

Published: 2 August 2023, 11:38 am Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 11:38 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

AudioCraft consists of three models: MusicGen, AudioGen and EnCodec. MusicGen was trained on roughly 400,000 recordings along with text description and metadata, amounting to 20,000 hours of music owned by Meta or licensed specifically for this purpose. It generates music from text prompts, while AudioGen, which was trained on public sound effects, generates audio from text prompts.

Today, Meta released an improved version of the EnCodec decoder, which allows higher-quality music generation. Simultaneously, the company is launching its pre-trained AudioGen models, enabling users to create an array of ambient sounds and auditory effects such as a dog’s bark, car horns, or footsteps on wooden surfaces. Additionally, Meta is making the complete set of AudioCraft model weights and code accessible to the public.

These models will be open-sourced, allowing researchers and practitioners to train their own models with their own datasets. According to Meta, The AudioCraft family of models is capable of delivering high-quality audio, while remaining user-friendly. 

“We see the AudioCraft family of models as tools for musicians’ and sound designers’ professional toolboxes in that they can provide inspiration, help people quickly brainstorm, and iterate on their compositions in new ways,”

Meta wrote in a blog post.

AudioCraft serves as a unified platform encompassing music, sound, compression, and generation, all within a single framework. Individuals aiming to build better sound generators, compression algorithms, or music generators can do so within the same code base, building upon the foundation laid by others in the field.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Cindy Tan

Cindy is a journalist at Metaverse Post, covering topics related to web3, NFT, metaverse and AI, with a focus on interviews with Web3 industry players. She has spoken to over 30 C-level execs and counting, bringing their valuable insights to readers. Originally from Singapore, Cindy is now based in Tbilisi, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from the University of South Australia and has a decade of experience in journalism and writing.Get in touch with her via [email protected] with press pitches, announcements and interview opportunities.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network
News Report Technology
Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network
by Cindy Tan August 2, 2023
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
News Report Technology
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
by Cindy Tan August 2, 2023
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
News Report Business
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
by Agne Cimermanaite August 2, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Meta Unveils Audiocraft: AI Tool That Generates Audio and Music from Text Prompts
Meta Unveils Audiocraft: AI Tool That Generates Audio and Music from Text Prompts
August 2, 2023
Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network
Google Cloud is Running a Validator on the Celo Network
August 2, 2023
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform
August 2, 2023
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
McKinsey Report: Gen AI Drives Businesses, But Risks Remain
August 2, 2023
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
Kenya Halts Worldcoin’s Operations: Potential Risks
August 2, 2023
👓 Most Read
Gamefi: A Gaming Paradigm Shift or Another Bubble About to Burst?
Gamefi: A Gaming Paradigm Shift or Another Bubble About to Burst?
August 1, 2023
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
August 1, 2023
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
August 1, 2023
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022