Meta Expands Verification Services to Include Businesses

by Nik Asti by Danil Myakin In Brief Meta will soon extend its Verified service to businesses on Instagram and Facebook, with future plans for WhatsApp, offering verified badges and account support.

After the successful rollout of Meta Verified for creators, the social media giant is setting its sights on a broader audience. Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed at the Meta’s Conversations Conference in Mumbai that the service will soon extend to businesses on Instagram, Facebook, and eventually, WhatsApp.

Specific countries will see Instagram and Facebook business accounts become the first to experience Meta’s expanded verification service in the upcoming weeks. The program aims to broaden its reach to include businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage.

What’s in the Meta Verified Business Package?

Businesses that subscribe to Meta Verified receive a variety of benefits aimed at boosting their online visibility and customer engagement. The subscription features include:

A verified badge signaling a validated and authentic business

Protective measures against brand impersonation

Dedicated account support and troubleshooting

The bundle lets you choose between subscriptions for individual platforms or a combined subscription for both Instagram and Facebook, with plans to include WhatsApp in the future.

Meta’s new subscription service promises not just verification but also elevated visibility on its platforms. On Instagram and Facebook, the platform will prominently display verified business accounts in search results and recommend them in users’ feeds.

On WhatsApp, business accounts will receive custom pages easily discoverable through web searches. Additionally, they will gain chat assignment support, allowing multiple employees to engage with customers.

Cost and Future Plans

Initially, businesses can subscribe to the Meta Verified service at a starting price of $21.99 per month per account or $34.99 for a bundled account across Instagram and Facebook. The company will later commence testing with small businesses on WhatsApp before making the feature universally available there.

Meta plans to refine its business services based on feedback from upcoming tests, with an emphasis on aiding small and medium-sized businesses in brand building and customer outreach.

The company’s decision to extend its verification features to businesses is a strategic step towards strengthening both brand credibility and consumer confidence, as the program undergoes staggered testing across various platforms.

