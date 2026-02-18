Meta And NVIDIA Sign Multiyear Deal To Supply Millions Of AI Chips For Massive Infrastructure Expansion

In Brief Meta and Nvidia announced a new multiyear AI chip deal spanning millions of GPUs and CPUs to help power the tech giant’s AI infrastructure buildout.

Technology company NVIDIA announced a multiyear, multigenerational strategic partnership with Meta spanning on‑premises, cloud and AI infrastructure. The introduction closely follows Meta’s long‑term plan to build hyperscale data centers optimized for both training and inference, enabling large‑scale deployment of NVIDIA CPUs and millions of Blackwell and Rubin GPUs, along with Spectrum‑X Ethernet switches integrated into Meta’s Facebook Open Switching System platform.

The collaboration is framed as an effort to align Meta’s expanding AI ambitions with NVIDIA’s full‑stack hardware and networking platform. NVIDIA positions Meta as an organization operating at a scale unmatched in AI deployment, combining frontier research with industrial‑level infrastructure. Meta, for its part, presents the partnership as a step toward building clusters based on NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform to support its vision of broad, personalized AI systems.

A central component of the agreement is the expanded use of Arm‑based NVIDIA Grace CPUs in Meta’s data centers. These processors are described as delivering significant performance‑per‑watt gains, fitting into Meta’s long‑term strategy to improve efficiency across its infrastructure. This marks the first major deployment of Grace‑only systems, supported by joint work on software optimization and ecosystem libraries. The companies are also exploring future deployment of NVIDIA Vera CPUs, with potential large‑scale adoption beginning in 2027, which would further extend Meta’s energy‑efficient compute footprint.

Unified Architecture And Confidential Compute To Shape Next‑Gen AI Models

Meta plans to deploy NVIDIA GB300‑based systems across its infrastructure, creating a unified architecture that spans both on‑premises data centers and cloud partner environments. This approach is intended to simplify operations while maximizing performance and scalability. The adoption of NVIDIA Spectrum‑X networking is presented as a way to deliver predictable, low‑latency performance for AI workloads while improving utilization and power efficiency across Meta’s infrastructure.

Furthermore, Meta has adopted NVIDIA Confidential Computing for private processing within WhatsApp, enabling AI‑powered features while maintaining data confidentiality and integrity. Both companies are working to extend confidential computing capabilities to additional Meta services, positioning privacy‑enhanced AI as a core requirement for future applications across the company’s portfolio.

Engineering teams from both organizations are engaged in deep codesign efforts to optimize Meta’s next‑generation AI models. This work combines NVIDIA’s platform with Meta’s large‑scale production workloads to improve performance and efficiency across recommendation systems, personalization engines, and emerging AI capabilities used by billions of people. The partnership is framed as a long‑term effort to align hardware, networking, and software with the demands of increasingly complex AI systems.

