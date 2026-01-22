Mercuryo And Visa Team Up To Streamline Global Crypto-To-Fiat Payments For Users

In Brief Mercuryo and Visa have partnered to simplify crypto-to-fiat conversion, providing faster, seamless access to usable money directly from wallets and platforms worldwide.

Fintech and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Mercuryo announced that it has partnered with global payments technology company Visa to simplify the crypto-to-fiat journey, addressing one of the biggest friction points for digital asset users: converting tokens into usable money.

By combining Visa’s real-time payment network with Mercuryo’s global cryptocurrency infrastructure, the partnership promises faster, more seamless access to fiat currency directly from wallets and platforms.

In this Q&A, Petr Kozyakov, Co-founder and CEO of Mercuryo, and Anastasia Serikova, Head of Visa Direct, Europe, discuss why now is the right time for the integration, what success looks like, and how the collaboration brings continuity, trust, and simplicity to the evolving crypto-to-fiat ecosystem.

What problem does this partnership solve for users today, and why is now the right time to launch it?

Anastasia Serikova: The integration gives millions of users seamless access to crypto-to-fiat conversion without leaving their trusted platforms, speeding up global money movement.

Petr Kozyakov: For many users, the biggest pain point is still the moment they want to turn digital tokens into usable money. That step can be slow or involve too many hops between services. This partnership simplifies that process and helps users obtain access to fiat currency faster.

People are used to seeing funds arrive quickly in traditional finance, and they increasingly expect the same experience when moving value out of crypto.

Visa Direct is already a major real-time money movement rail. What made Mercuryo the right partner for crypto-to-fiat off-ramping at global scale?

Anastasia Serikova: Visa works with many partners globally and we are excited to work with Mercuryo as we continue making fiat conversion faster, simpler, and more accessible for everyone.

Petr Kozyakov: Mercuryo already works closely with the leading Web3 wallets and platforms that serve large, international user bases. That puts us in a position to bring new payout options without asking users to change how or where they manage their assets. We also spend a lot of time dealing with the practical realities of operating across global markets. That experience matters when you are offering a global service.

What does success look like in the first 6 to 12 months, in terms of adoption, coverage expansion, or new platform integrations?

Anastasia Serikova: We are on a journey in this space as we onboard partners and integrate into existing systems. We are excited about how this will revolutionise the future of money movement.

Petr Kozyakov: Success of course is delivering an off-ramp service that is intuitive and effortless. If people know they can convert to fiat currency quickly and consistently, that is a strong signal we are doing the job right. From there, we expect to expand coverage and roll the service out more broadly across platforms that already use Mercuryo, based on where we see the most demand.

How does this partnership support the broader trend of traditional payments networks and digital asset platforms converging?

Anastasia Serikova: Visa is a ‘network of networks,’ connecting traditional finance with blockchain rails. Alongside our partners, we enable crypto wallets and fintechs to issue stablecoin-linked Visa cards.

Petr Kozyakov: What users really want is continuity. They do not want crypto to feel like a separate system with different rules and delays. By connecting digital token flows to familiar payment endpoints, partnerships like this help make crypto feel like part of everyday finance rather than something that sits alongside it.

How do partnerships like this help bring more consistency and trust to the crypto-to-fiat experience as regulation becomes more defined?

Anastasia Serikova: Visa supports regulated, reserve-backed stablecoins to maintain stability and trust, adding enterprise-grade security, compliance, and fraud protection to digital asset movement.

Petr Kozyakov: As rules become clearer, users expect more consistency in how services behave. Partnerships with established payment infrastructure services help set those expectations around timing, reliability, and safeguards. For users, that means a better understanding of what will happen when they convert to fiat, which is essential if digital tokens are going to be used more widely.

What user needs or behaviours were you seeing in the market that made this integration a priority now?

Anastasia Serikova: Consumers and businesses want more choices for cross-border payouts. In markets with limited traditional infrastructure but widespread smartphone use, stablecoins offer a practical alternative.

Petr Kozyakov: We see more users treating crypto as something that they actively use, not just hold. This includes people getting paid in digital tokens or moving value across borders who need faster access to their local currency. These users are less interested in complex workflows and more focused on speed and simplicity. This integration directly responds to that shift.

