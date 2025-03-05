Magpie Unveils Hyperpie Ahead Of Its Launch On Hyperliquid

In Brief Magpie introduced the Hyperpie integrated DeFi ecosystem ahead of its launch on Hyperliquid, enabling liquid staking, MEME tokenization, and on-chain trading within the blockchain.

Suite of protocols designed to enhance user opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi), Magpie DAO introduced the Hyperpie integrated DeFi ecosystem, ahead of its launch on the Layer 1 blockchain Hyperliquid.

Hyperliquid is designed to support a fully on-chain open financial system. It enables user-created applications to easily interact with native blockchain components while maintaining a smooth user experience. Hyperliquid Layer 1 incorporates a built-in Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), secured by the HyperBFT consensus mechanism. This allows for direct interaction with native Layer 1 features, such as spot and perpetual order books.

Hyperpie includes HYPE liquid staking, a Meme Launchpad, and a Meme decentralized exchange (DEX) within a single protocol. This integration aims to improve capital efficiency, accessibility, and long-term sustainability.

mHYPE is a yield-bearing liquid staking token that represents staked HYPE. Rather than following a fixed ratio, its exchange rate grows over time as staking rewards accumulate. Users stake HYPE and receive mHYPE, which appreciates as it accumulates rewards. mHYPE can be used for liquidity provisioning, participation in MEME launches, and governance in Hyperliquid. The system does not rely on a rebase mechanism; instead, rewards are reflected in a dynamically rising exchange rate. mHYPE allows users to accrue staking rewards while maintaining liquidity.

Hyperpie.Fun is a decentralized launchpad created for MEME tokens, offering fair launches, transparent price discovery, and automated liquidity deployment. Key features include a bonding curve pricing mechanism for transparent MEME token sales and HYPE-based participation, where users contribute HYPE to acquire MEME tokens. The platform also offers automated liquidity deployment, allowing creators to pair MEME tokens with mHYPE or HYPE on the MEME DEX based on their preference. Additionally, creators can allocate a portion of the meme’s supply to bid for liquidity incentives via the MEME DEX emission voting gauge. This permissionless model ensures fair distribution and sustainable liquidity for MEME tokens.

The MEME DEX is an automated market maker (AMM)-based decentralized exchange designed to facilitate seamless trading and liquidity provisioning for MEME tokens. The primary trading pairs are MEME/mHYPE or MEME/HYPE, providing a strong liquidity foundation. Users supply liquidity to earn trading fees, and liquidity incentives are distributed through a voting gauge. This allows liquidity providers (LPs) to earn HPP rewards by supporting incentivized pools. A portion of the trade fees is redistributed to veHPP holders, ensuring that trading remains efficient, decentralized, and yield-generating.

HPP is the native governance token of Hyperpie, allowing users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards. Users lock HPP to receive veHPP, which grants governance power and boosts incentives. veHPP holders are responsible for directing liquidity mining incentives and determining fee structures. By locking veHPP, users increase their voting power and staking benefits. The platform utilizes a ve(3,3) tokenomics model, which aligns incentives across the Hyperpie ecosystem by rewarding long-term participants.

Hyperpie maintains security and trust through strict safety protocols. Its smart contracts are rigorously audited by leading blockchain security firms, ensuring transparency and long-term stability for all participants.

Hyperpie Set To Redefine DeFi Landscape By Encouraging Continuous Innovation

Magpie DAO is a collection of protocols that aims to go beyond traditional platforms, with the objective of improving user participation and opportunities within DeFi. By integrating a variety of frameworks and solutions, Magpie is designed to be adaptable, ensuring continuous growth while supporting the core elements of the DeFi ecosystem.

Hyperpie, part of this ecosystem, is at the forefront of liquid staking, MEME tokenization, and on-chain trading within Hyperliquid. With a strong vision, Hyperpie is driving the growth of Hyperliquid and pushing boundaries in the Mega DAO ecosystem. This launch fosters deeper user engagement, greater rewards, and smoother interactions. Tailored for users of all experience levels, Hyperpie aims to redefine the DeFi landscape, offering a wealth of opportunities within a space that encourages continuous innovation.

