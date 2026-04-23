Lotus Advances DeFi Lending Design With WTGXX Reserve Integration And Risk-Free Yield Framework For LotusUSD Protocol

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lotus integrates WisdomTree’s WTGXX into LotusUSD reserve model, introducing “productive debt” in DeFi to deliver yield-bearing lending, stable returns, and tokenized treasury-backed capital efficiency.

Lotus, a tranched decentralized finance credit market, has announced that WisdomTree’s Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX) is being referenced as a reserve asset within the reserve framework supporting LotusUSD. The integration marks one of the earliest known instances of a money market fund being incorporated into the reserve structure of a DeFi lending protocol.

Money market funds such as WisdomTree’s WTGXX are being referenced as part of what Lotus describes as “productive debt.” Within this model, LotusUSD is designed to generate yield equivalent to a risk-free rate, allowing lenders to earn returns even during periods when capital utilization is low or inactive.

“DeFi lending has always had a structural gap: the existing infrastructure simply could not support the kind of products that lenders and borrowers actually need,” said David Reising, Founder and CEO at Lotus in a written statement. “Productive debt is one way we close that gap. By embedding a money market fund at the loan asset level, we are creating more efficient markets that ensure lenders earn yield independent of utilization,” he added.

Interest from traditional asset managers in blockchain-based infrastructure was also highlighted by WisdomTree.

“We are seeing growing interest in connecting regulated financial assets, such as WTGXX, with blockchain-based infrastructure,” said Maredith Hannon, Head of Business Development for Digital Assets at WisdomTree in a written statement. “This momentum reflects broader exploration of how tokenized traditional assets may be used within emerging digital ecosystems,” he added.

Lotus Redesigns DeFi Lending Model To Address Utilization-Driven Yield Limitations

In conventional DeFi lending models, returns are typically determined by utilization rates, meaning lender yield declines significantly when borrowing demand is low. Lotus seeks to address this limitation by structuring the loan asset itself as yield-bearing. Capital supplied through Lotus markets is backed by LotusUSD, a vault token composed of USDC and tokenized short-term U.S.

Treasuries, including money market fund exposure. The structure is designed so that even at low or zero utilization, embedded yield-generating assets may contribute to a baseline return for lenders, while also broadening deposit incentives and expanding borrowing capacity within the system.

The approach reflects a broader trend in decentralized finance toward integrating regulated financial instruments into blockchain-based lending structures without altering core protocol mechanics. In this case, the integration is supported in part by WisdomTree’s previously granted SEC exemptive relief enabling 24/7 trading and near-instant settlement for shares of WTGXX through a broker-dealer framework. The fund is described as the first tokenized money market fund to receive such relief, allowing continuous trading and settlement under specified regulatory conditions.

The ability to enable rapid liquidity, subject to the operational capacity of WisdomTree Securities, is positioned as a key factor supporting potential use within always-on DeFi infrastructure.

Lotus is currently in pre-mainnet development, with LotusUSD and the associated reserve framework, including WTGXX, expected to launch at deployment. The protocol is designed to allow participants to select varying yield and risk exposures aligned with underlying collateral risk, while aiming to improve capital efficiency and borrowing conditions compared with existing decentralized lending markets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

