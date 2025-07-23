ListaDAO’s Vision for Everyday DeFi: Simpler, Safer, and Ready for Everyone

In Brief Kay Zhao, Marketing Lead at Lista DAO, discussed DeFi’s obstacles and how Lista is addressing them through simplicity, product-market fit, and user-centric innovation.

At Hack Seasons Cannes, Kay Zhao, Marketing Lead at Lista DAO, shared a candid and refreshing take on what’s still holding DeFi back, and how Lista is working to remove those obstacles with simplicity, product-market fit, and real user-centric innovation. From removing barriers to onboarding to launching high-yield, high-demand lending products, Lista is quickly becoming a first stop for DeFi newcomers and power users alike.

Why DeFi Still Feels Distant, And How Lista Is Changing That

“A lot of people still don’t know what DeFi is. And even when you explain it, they might not use it. And even if they use it, they might not stick around,” Kay admitted. For Lista, this is more than a UX problem—it’s an ecosystem challenge.

To address it, the team focuses on education and accessibility. “We run campaigns on outlets like Cointelegraph, host boost camps, and partner with wallets like Binance Wallet to make things one-click easy. If you want to stake BNB for 18% APY, just open the wallet, tap, and you’re done.”

This ease of use, Zhao explained, is critical to getting first-time users into DeFi—and keeping them there. “Once users feel supported and understand the value, they stick around.”

How Lista Lending Hit $1B TVL by Listening to Users

Lista’s approach to innovation isn’t driven by hype—it’s driven by data and demand. Lista Lending, one of the protocol’s core products, recently crossed $1 billion in TVL just two months after launch.

“Most lending TVL on other chains makes up 50% of total value. But on BNB Chain, it’s only 20–30%,” said Zhao. “We saw the gap, and we filled it.”

From there, they built a lending protocol tailored to real user needs: better rates, higher LTV, and reliable liquidity. “Our looped BNB vault is at 93% utilization, above our 90% target. That tells you the product is working, it’s not just hype.”

Who’s Lista For?

With three core pillars, CDP, Lista Lending, and Liquid Staking, Lista’s ecosystem offers something for every type of DeFi user.

“If you’re a long-term BTC holder, you can use our CDP to borrow without selling,” Zhao explained. “If you’re after passive yield, our liquid BNB staking offers up to 18% APY, with strategies to loop that further.”

More conservative users can integrate with partners like Pendle for defensive strategies, while aggressive yield farmers can explore up to 100x looped positions. “We don’t necessarily recommend going that high,” she smiled, “but we give users the tools. You’re in control.”

Your First Stop in DeFi, Cross-Chain and Beyond

Zhao’s long-term vision for Lista DAO is bold and inclusive: “We want to be the first stop for anyone entering DeFi, whether they’re in the industry or not.”

This means simplicity, security, and accessibility. “We want people to feel safe, get high yield, and enjoy an easy-to-use platform.”

Looking ahead, Lista plans to expand beyond its current focus on BNB Chain and Ethereum, pushing toward a cross-chain future that brings its offerings to even more users. “Wherever you are, we want you to feel comfortable accessing DeFi through Lista.”

A Gateway, Not a Walled Garden

In a space that often feels complex and exclusionary, Lista DAO is building something refreshingly simple: a platform for everyone, from curious newcomers to DeFi natives, backed by real demand, real yields, and a human touch.

“Users shouldn’t have to choose between simplicity and performance,” Zhao concluded. “At Lista, they get both.”

