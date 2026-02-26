en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
February 26, 2026

Lista DAO Introduces Lista Credit To Redefine On-Chain Trading 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 26, 2026 at 6:34 am Updated: February 26, 2026 at 6:34 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: February 26, 2026 at 6:34 am

In Brief

Lista DAO has launched Lista Credit, an on-chain, reputation-based lending product offering short-term unsecured loans with token incentives for borrowers and higher-yield vaults for lenders.

Lista DAO Rolls Out Lista Credit With Unsecured On-Chain Loans Up To 50 U And 15% Origination Fee

Liquidity and lending protocol Lista DAO announced the launch of Lista Credit, a new on-chain lending product that enables short-term, small-value loans without requiring collateral, introducing a credit-based borrowing model built around on-chain reputation rather than asset pledges.

The protocol is designed to address a long-standing constraint in decentralized lending, where users are typically required to lock collateral that exceeds the value of the loan. Under the new system, eligible borrowers can access credit without posting digital assets, allowing capital that would otherwise be locked in lending contracts to remain available for other uses.

Lista Credit relies on a proprietary assessment framework that evaluates blockchain addresses based on historical activity across decentralized applications, asset diversity and behavioral indicators such as timely loan repayment. Addresses that demonstrate consistent and reliable on-chain behavior are assigned higher credit levels and may qualify for larger borrowing limits without collateral. Wallet activity associated with platforms such as Binance is also considered as part of the broader activity profile.

Based on the assigned credit score, borrowers may access loans of up to 50 U in value. The protocol does not apply an interest rate to these loans, instead charging a one-time origination fee of 15 percent. Loan terms are set at 14 days, after which an additional three-day grace period applies. If repayment is not completed within that window, the borrower’s address may be restricted from further participation and subject to penalties.

Lista DAO Introduces Token Reward Incentives And Higher-Yield Credit Vaults 

In parallel, Lista DAO has introduced incentive mechanisms for borrowers who successfully repay their credit loans. The program includes daily and weekly token rewards for selected participants who meet repayment and eligibility conditions at the time of selection. The initiative is intended to stimulate early activity and encourage responsible borrowing behavior during the initial phase of the product rollout.

The protocol also provides yield opportunities for liquidity providers through dedicated credit vaults. These vaults offer higher returns than conventional lending pools in order to compensate for the additional risk associated with unsecured lending.

According to Lista DAO, Lista Credit is intended to expand access to decentralized finance for users who possess a verifiable on-chain history but may not have sufficient assets to meet traditional collateral requirements. By translating digital activity and repayment behavior into an on-chain credit profile, the protocol aims to establish a reputation-based framework for decentralized lending and support broader participation in blockchain-based financial services.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Hong Kong’s HSC Asset Management Panel Points To Diversification, Liquidity Discipline And Risk-Managed Capital Allocation As Key Industry Trends

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

Galaxy S26 Highlights Samsung’s AI-First Strategy Amid Industry Push For Smart Device Intelligence

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

RealFi And What To Expect In 2026 From Major Players

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

Liquidity, Retail Access, and DeFi Integration Discussed As Catalysts For Tokenized Asset Growth At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong 

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

DOGEBALL Crypto Presale 2026: Claim 75% Bonus as ETH Price Dips and HYPE Targets $38 Recovery

by Gregory Pudovsky
February 26, 2026

RealFi And What To Expect In 2026 From Major Players

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

Brazil’s 2027 Crypto Regulation Plan Signals New Era For Institutional Oversight

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

Inception Labs Launches Mercury 2, Diffusion-Based Reasoning Model Achieving Over 1,000 Tokens Per Second

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Hong Kong’s HSC Asset Management Panel Points To Diversification, Liquidity Discipline And Risk-Managed Capital Allocation As Key Industry Trends
Opinion Technology
Hong Kong’s HSC Asset Management Panel Points To Diversification, Liquidity Discipline And Risk-Managed Capital Allocation As Key Industry Trends
by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026
DOGEBALL Crypto Presale 2026: Claim 75% Bonus as ETH Price Dips and HYPE Targets $38 Recovery
News Report
DOGEBALL Crypto Presale 2026: Claim 75% Bonus as ETH Price Dips and HYPE Targets $38 Recovery
by Gregory Pudovsky
February 26, 2026
Galaxy S26 Highlights Samsung’s AI-First Strategy Amid Industry Push For Smart Device Intelligence
Opinion Technology
Galaxy S26 Highlights Samsung’s AI-First Strategy Amid Industry Push For Smart Device Intelligence
by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026
RealFi And What To Expect In 2026 From Major Players
News Report Technology
RealFi And What To Expect In 2026 From Major Players
by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.