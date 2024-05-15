Lens Protocol To Launch Hybrid And Modular Infrastructure Lens Network, Based On ZK Stack

In Brief Lens Protocol will launch Lens Network, capable of processing simultaneous real-time transactions while maintaining data integrity.

Web3 social protocol Lens Protocol announced the launch of Lens Network, a hybrid and modular infrastructure utilizing zkSync Era‘s ZK Stack, which will be capable of processing simultaneous real-time transactions while maintaining data integrity.

The new blockchain network will be introduced as an EVM-compatible Validium blockchain secured by Ethereum. At this advanced stage, it will utilize Validium for social transactions and zero-knowledge rollups for financial transactions. Validium allows it to leverage Ethereum to secure state transitions and a separate data availability solution for state storage, enhancing cost efficiency.

The rollout will occur in three phases, eventually transitioning to the Volition Network, which is built using ZK Stack–a modular framework powered by zkSync Era code. Volition provides flexibility by enabling high-value financial transactions to benefit from Ethereum’s complete security.

Further scalability with zkSync is attained through horizontal scaling, where ZK Chains communicate seamlessly, utilizing ZK proofs to concurrently verify each other’s state and process transactions independently.

The new version of the Lens Protocol will be developed and launched on the Lens Network, which will function as the social network hub for all its users. Additionally, it will serve as a cross-chain protocol, with its main hub hosted on the Lens Network via zkSync. Users and applications can continue utilizing the existing Lens Protocol, with the option to migrate to the Lens Network or remain on the current network.

Introducing Lens Network. Bringing one billion users to Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/Dg2otL52pD — Lens (@LensProtocol) May 14, 2024

Lens Protocol Enters ‘Permissionless’ Phase, Enabling Users To Join By Creating NFTs For Their Profile

Lens Protocol is defined as a social graph denoting a decentralized and user-owned network of connections and relationships among individuals and entities. Within it, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) serving as user profiles enable users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) within the ecosystem.

Launched on Polygon in May 2022, Lens Protocol supports over 110,000 social media profiles and hundreds of applications. In February, the project entered its “permissionless” phase, allowing all users to participate in the network by creating an on-chain NFT for their profile.

