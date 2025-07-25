Late July 2025: Strategic Crypto Collaborations from Coinbase, MoonPay, Bitget, Tether

In Brief July 2025 saw a shift in crypto companies’ alignment with traditional institutions, regulators, and users, highlighting the need for responsible scaling and innovation in digital finance.

From real estate tokenization in Dubai to wallet integrations and global safety initiatives, July 2025 marked a shift in how crypto companies align with traditional institutions, regulators, and everyday users. These partnerships reveal a shared urgency to scale responsibly—merging compliance, innovation, and community to reshape the future of digital finance.

PNC and Coinbase Forge Alliance to Bring Crypto Services to Traditional Banking

In a move that signals growing convergence between traditional finance and digital assets, PNC Bank has formed a strategic alliance with Coinbase to expand crypto services for institutional clients and modernize its own digital infrastructure. Under the strategic alliance, PNC will integrate Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform to give clients a secure way to access, hold, and trade cryptocurrencies backed by a regulated banking model.

Rather than build a crypto offering from scratch, PNC is leveraging Coinbase’s battle-tested infrastructure to accelerate rollout. The integration is expected to simplify crypto access for PNC’s client base while also enhancing Coinbase’s back-end banking capabilities. As part of the deal, PNC will deliver select financial services to Coinbase—positioning itself not just as a customer, but a contributor to the platform’s resilience.

PNC’s CEO described the initiative as a step toward delivering “crypto financial solutions” aligned with evolving customer needs, while Coinbase Institutional’s head called the bank a “market leader” poised for scalable growth. At the heart of the partnership is a shared focus on institutional-grade security and compliance—critical factors as more banks cautiously approach the crypto sector.

This collaboration adds momentum to a broader trend: legacy financial players deepening ties with crypto-native firms to future-proof their offerings.

Bitget and Pushpendra Singh Join Forces to Advance Blockchain and AI in Southeast Asia

Bitget has partnered with Indian crypto educator and influencer Pushpendra Singh, as a co-organizer for a Blockchain & AI Summit in Malaysia, designed to promote the emerging technologies authority in Southeast Asia. The summit was organized with the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and drew entrepreneurs, technologists and investors from South Asia, Middle East, China and Singapore.

Bitget’s participation highlights its expanding role as an instigator for connecting Web3 and AI in emerging markets. The event was included structured discussions on responsible innovation, talent development, and cross-border collaborations around decentralized technologies.

According to Jyotsna Hirdyani, head of Bitget’s South Asia operations, “the presence of a prominent Indian voice such as Pushpendra at the summit demonstrates how crypto innovation knows no frontiers.” Singh also reiterated this point, emphasizing that Malaysia’s dual role as a tech hub and travel destination provides the perfect backdrop for “enabling global conversations around blockchain and AI.”

This effort is a part of Bitget’s broader goal to cultivate grassroots leadership, broaden access to crypto education and empower our regional ecosystems. Through summits like this, Bitget helps create connections between local builders and global opportunities in the accelerating market of decentralized technologies.

Ripple and Ctrl Alt Partner to Bring Tokenized Real Estate to Life in the UAE

Ripple has teamed up with UAE-based Ctrl Alt in a strategic move to expand institutional crypto custody and asset tokenization across the Middle East. The partnership, announced on July 16, aligns with the Dubai Land Department’s pioneering effort to digitize real estate ownership through blockchain technology.

This collaboration plays a vital role in Dubai’s Real Estate Tokenization Project, the first government-backed initiative in the region to mint property deeds on a public blockchain. Using the XRP Ledger, the program enables fractional real estate ownership—allowing investors to purchase stakes in property starting from AED 2,000, with valuation tied to each apartment’s market worth.

Ctrl Alt, recently granted a VASP license by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, joins Ripple as its first custody partner in the UAE. The company will manage the tokenized assets throughout their lifecycle, combining Ripple’s custody infrastructure with its own digital asset management expertise.

A Ripple spokesperson emphasized that the partnership “anchors secure, scalable custody for tokenized real estate,” while Ctrl Alt described the effort as a “compliance-forward model built to modernize asset settlement.”

Backed by regulatory milestones and collaborations with Zand Bank and Mamo, Ripple’s expanding custody network positions Dubai as a future global hub for blockchain-powered real estate.

Tether Expands Global Partnership with INHOPE to Combat Online Child Exploitation

Tether has announced an expanded partnership with INHOPE, the international network of hotlines fighting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM), to enhance safeguards within the digital asset space. The move strengthens their shared mission to prevent the misuse of blockchain-based platforms in facilitating child exploitation.

INHOPE has 57 hotlines in 52 countries (like Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas) to offer tips/secure access to report illegal content, specifically CSAM. Tether has partnered with INHOPE since 2023, using blockchain monitoring tools provided to flag and prevent suspicious crypto transactions related to illegal online activity.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether highlighted that blockchain could serve as a deterrent to crime, describing it as a technology that can “prevent illicit activities, like money laundering and exploitation” when used responsibly. He noted that the company is focused on building out a financial ecosystem where bad actors could not operate indiscriminately.

The partnership supports global coordination between crypto exchanges, law enforcement, and CSAM reporting bodies. INHOPE’s Samantha Woolfe noted the significance of industry involvement, saying Tether’s continued engagement reflects “an understanding of how vital the crypto sector is in dismantling abuse networks and protecting vulnerable populations worldwide.”

StealthEX and LOFI Launch Community Giveaway to Boost Crypto Engagement

StealthEX, a leading non-custodial crypto exchange, has teamed up with blockchain project LOFI to host a week-long community giveaway aimed at amplifying engagement and awareness in the decentralized finance space. Running from July 21 to 28, 2025, the event offers two participants the chance to win a combined prize of two NFTs and $100 in LOFI tokens.

To participate, users must follow both @StealthEX_io and @lofitheyeti on X (formerly Twitter), like and repost the giveaway announcement, and tag three friends. Winners will be revealed on July 28, each receiving $50 in LOFI tokens and one exclusive NFT.

StealthEX’s Chief Business Development Officer, Vadim Taszycki, highlighted the intent behind the collaboration, noting that the giveaway mirrors their mission of simplifying crypto access while nurturing a connected user base. He described the event as “inclusive, fun, and designed for ease of participation.”

StealthEX supports over 2,000 coins with fast, registration-free swaps and a strong emphasis on user privacy. Meanwhile, LOFI—themed around a playful Yeti—combines meme aesthetics with real DeFi tools and NFT utilities.

The partnership reflects a growing trend where crypto platforms join forces to create unique, community-driven experiences—blending entertainment with functionality to accelerate adoption across the ecosystem.

MoonPay Launches Integrated TRON Wallet to Simplify Multichain Crypto Access

MoonPay has taken an additional step in its partnership with TRON DAO, by launching a new in-app wallet that supports TRON-based assets, including TRX and USDT, natively. The new functionality offers users a way to buy, send, store, and manage digital assets fully within the MoonPay mobile app interface, eliminating the hassle of dealing with multiple platforms.

This update comes in response to the increasing demand for low-cost, high-speed blockchain solutions. TRON’s network infrastructure has the lowest gas fees in the market, three seconds block times, and with the ability to process over 2000 transactions per second, it is ideally suited for everyday transactions and decentralized app (dApp) use. Over half of the $155 billion USDT supplies circulate on TRON, highlighting the dominant role of TRON in all future stablecoin activity.

MoonPay’s non-custodial wallet allows for complete user control, while also supporting various blockchain ecosystems. Ivan Soto-Wright, Moonpay’s CEO, said that TRON provides users with more “ways to stay in control of their multichain assets” from one place with efficiency and low costs.

Justin Sun, founder of TRON, also said that MoonPay is instrumental in bridging global payments and digital assets. He noted how this partnership creates many opportunities for increased adoption and accessibility while supporting TRON’s continued purpose of decentralizing the web and providing blockchain technology access to everyday users worldwide.

