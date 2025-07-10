KuCoin Completes Independent Proof Of Reserves Audit Conducted By Hacken

In Brief KuCoin has completed its latest Proof of Reserves audit by Hacken, confirming that its reserves fully cover user liabilities across multiple blockchain networks, maintaining over 32 months of consistent full collateralization.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced the completion of its most recent Proof of Reserves (PoR) audit, which was carried out by blockchain security firm Hacken. The audit involved a thorough assessment process, including verification of liabilities and ownership, calculation of reserves, and an overall evaluation of the platform’s asset backing across multiple blockchain networks.

During the review, KuCoin was found to hold reserves that not only meet but exceed user liabilities for all assets covered by the audit, maintaining a reserve ratio above 1:1. These results, presented in the audit findings, represent the 32nd consecutive month in which the exchange has released a PoR report demonstrating full collateralization, reflecting a consistent approach to operational transparency and user fund verification.

The audit confirmed that KuCoin’s reserves fully support all user liabilities across the range of cryptocurrencies included in the assessment. As of the most recent update on June 30, 2025, the platform’s Proof of Reserves page indicates reserve ratios exceeding full backing for major assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum each at 110%, Tether at 114%, and USD Coin at 112%.

These results indicate a cautious risk management strategy and an emphasis on strong financial safeguards by the KuCoin platform. The audit reviewed assets spanning over 30 blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, Solana, TON, and zkSync. To verify asset control and ownership, Hacken employed recognized industry techniques such as custom digital signatures, internally routed transactions, and anonymized snapshots of liabilities. The evaluation found no inconsistencies or deficits across the audited wallets.

“At KuCoin, we believe transparency is the foundation of trust in the crypto ecosystem,” said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, in a written statement. “This audit not only validates our dedication to safeguarding user assets but also reflects our broader vision of building a secure and inclusive platform for all. We will continue to prioritize transparency and security as we work toward empowering our users and advancing global digital asset adoption. Asset audits represent a vital starting point for industry self-regulation — a necessary step toward building user confidence and supporting the long-term, sustainable development of the crypto space,” he added.

KuCoin Launches $2B Trust Project To Advance Transparency, Security, And On-Chain Verification

Looking ahead, KuCoin has outlined its plans to enhance platform transparency and security through its $2 billion Trust Project, a long-term initiative focused on strengthening user confidence. As part of this effort, the exchange will maintain its emphasis on transparent operations while continuing to invest in advanced security technologies aimed at improving overall platform integrity.

Users are also encouraged to engage with the verification tools provided on KuCoin’s Proof of Reserves page. These features enable direct on-chain data validation, reinforcing the platform’s broader objective of promoting verifiability and operational accountability within its ecosystem.

KuCoin is a well-known digital asset platform that supports a broad range of services within the global blockchain ecosystem. Built on blockchain infrastructure and liquidity frameworks, the platform is designed to accommodate various use cases in the digital economy. Serving a global user base of over 41 million, KuCoin provides access to an integrated suite of tools and services, including asset custody, trading, portfolio management, payments, market analysis, venture support, and algorithmic trading through AI-driven tools.

