Kroma To Shut Down Layer 2 Network On June 26, Urges Users To Migrate KRO To Ethereum Mainnet

In Brief Kroma will shut down its Layer 2 network on June 26, urging users to withdraw staked assets and migrate their KRO tokens to Ethereum Mainnet ahead of the transition to the new Kroma Protocol.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling project Kroma Network announced it will discontinue operations on June 26th, as the team prepares for a strategic transition toward the upcoming Kroma Protocol. This move involves decommissioning the existing Kroma Layer 2 Network as part of a broader platform upgrade.

KROMA token holders are required to bridge their KRO tokens from the Kroma Layer 2 Network to Ethereum Mainnet before the network is sunset. After the migration, tokens will remain valid on Ethereum, with further updates to clarify their future role within the new Kroma Protocol framework. The KRO token is expected to become central to the protocol’s next phase, and the development team has indicated that future initiatives will add further utility and engagement opportunities for holders.

Users Urged To Withdraw Staked Assets And Bridge KRO To Ethereum Ahead Of Migration Deadline

Users currently holding KRO tokens on the Kroma Layer 2 network are advised to take immediate action to secure their assets by transferring them to the Ethereum Mainnet. The KRO token, which remains unchanged in name, standard (ERC-20) will retain its existing supply and identity during this migration, with no new tokens minted. Prior to bridging, users must withdraw any KRO staked in validator nodes, as well as assets associated with KGH non-fungible tokens (NFTs), WEMIX, and Spectrum staking services, all of which are scheduled for deactivation. Failure to do so may lead to the permanent loss of those assets.

Once all staking positions are closed, users can utilize the official Kroma bridge to migrate their tokens to Ethereum. The full migration must be completed before June 26th, the date on which the Kroma Layer 2 network will be shut down, potentially rendering any remaining tokens on the network inaccessible. After bridging, the migrated KRO tokens will function as standard ERC-20 assets on the Ethereum network and can be tracked and managed accordingly.

🚨 Important Notice: Kroma Network Shutdown on June 26, 2025



All Kroma users are strongly advised to unstake and withdraw all assets from the Kroma Network before June 26.

⚠️ Failure to do so may result in significant delays, with no guaranteed timeline for asset recovery after… pic.twitter.com/XUNMPbVRAv — Kroma (✳️_✳️) (@kroma_network) June 20, 2025

Following the scheduled sunset of the Kroma network, interactions with Kroma smart contracts will no longer be supported. Any attempts to withdraw assets after this point may require manual developer-side assistance, with no guaranteed timeline for when access to those assets might be restored, if at all. To avoid potential disruptions, users should ensure they have unstaked and withdrawn all relevant assets in advance.

This includes WEMIX tokens involved in staking or bridge operations, ETH-based assets such as ETH, stETH, and eETH held through Spectrum, KGH NFTs connected to validator staking, and KRO tokens, which must be transferred to the Ethereum Mainnet using the designated bridge.

