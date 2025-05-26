en en
May 26, 2025

Kritesh from Xphere on Solving the Blockchain Trilemma and Expanding Globally

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: May 26, 2025 at 2:11 pm Updated: May 26, 2025 at 2:11 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 26, 2025 at 2:11 pm

In Brief

With EVM compatibility and near-zero gas fees, Xphere aims to attract developers globally by offering a high-performance platform for DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.


Kritesh Tripathi introduces Xphere as a blockchain company that launched its mainnet just three months ago. They’re actively looking for developers to build applications on their platform, called Magna.

He explains how Xphere tackles the blockchain trilemma—balancing scalability, security, and decentralization—by using a unique dual-chain architecture:

  • The main chain uses an Xphere PBFT for fast transaction speeds.
  • The proof chain uses Proof of Work (PoW) to ensure security and decentralization.

This combination, Kritesh says, solves common issues other blockchains face: Bitcoin has security and decentralization but lacks scalability; Ethereum has scalability and decentralization but struggles with security; and Solana is scalable but less decentralized.

Regarding developer experience, Kritesh emphasizes Xphere’s EVM compatibility:

“Most blockchain developers already know Ethereum’s tools and languages. By being EVM compatible, we let developers easily migrate and build on Xphere without learning new languages or tooling.”

This strategy aims to deepen Xphere’s ecosystem by attracting Ethereum developers who want better scalability and lower costs.

On Xphere’s broader role in Web3, Kritesh highlights their focus on practical use cases:

  • DeFi projects can trust Xphere’s PoW security.
  • Gaming and NFT projects benefit from 4,000 transactions per second and near-zero gas fees.
  • The platform supports fast finality and developer-friendly tools to ease adoption.

Finally, Kritesh shares why Xphere joined Hack Seasons:

“We want to introduce Xphere beyond South Korea and show how our chain stands out among layer one networks. We’re eager to connect with developers and institutions worldwide, spreading the word about our scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain.”

Disclaimer

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

Victoria d'Este
Victoria d'Este

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

