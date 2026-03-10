Kodiak Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP To Enable Decentralized Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Orders On Berachain

In Brief Orbs’ dSLTP protocol enables Kodiak Finance to offer fully decentralized stop-loss and take-profit orders on Berachain, providing automated risk management and greater control over trade execution.

Layer-3 infrastructure provider Orbs announced that Kodiak Finance has integrated its dSLTP protocol, introducing decentralized stop-loss and take-profit order functionality to the Berachain network. The integration equips one of the network’s leading decentralized exchanges with automated risk management tools, enabling Kodiak users to execute conditional trades directly onchain.

Kodiak Finance, which had previously adopted Orbs’ dTWAP and dLimit protocols, becomes the first Berachain DEX to implement dSLTP. This allows traders to set automated stop-loss and take-profit conditions for any swap, providing greater control over trade execution and enabling users to manage downside risk or secure gains without relying on centralized intermediaries or manual oversight.

Stop-loss and take-profit orders are widely used in traditional finance to manage volatility and enforce disciplined trading strategies. Orbs’ dSLTP protocol extends these capabilities to a decentralized environment, allowing orders to execute automatically when predefined price conditions are met. The system supports configurable parameters, including trigger price, optional limit price, expiry, and execution settings, enabling traders to align orders with individual strategies and risk tolerance.

Orbs’ dSLTP Enhances Decentralized Trading With Permissionless Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Automation

The implementation is fully permissionless and composable, allowing decentralized exchanges to deploy advanced order types without centralized servers or off-chain executors. By integrating dSLTP, Kodiak can expand its onchain trading features while maintaining a fully decentralized execution environment.

“Kodiak’s integration of dSLTP reflects growing demand for advanced risk management tools for onchain traders,” said Ran Hammer, VP of Business Development at Orbs, in an interview with MPost. “Bringing decentralized stop-order automation to Berachain means that traders can access the same powerful execution tools they expect from centralized platforms, while preserving the transparency and self-custody benefits of DeFi,” he added.

Kodiak’s deployment includes a streamlined interface that allows users to configure stop orders with precise parameters such as trigger thresholds and expiry dates. This design simplifies automated trading, reduces the need for continuous market monitoring, and gives users more flexibility in managing their positions.

The dSLTP protocol joins Orbs’ Layer-3 trading suite, which also includes dLimit for limit orders and dTWAP for dollar-cost averaging strategies. The suite is intended to extend smart contract capabilities with advanced execution logic, bringing sophisticated trading tools to decentralized markets across the omnichain ecosystem.

