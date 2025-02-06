Kite AI: Unveiling First AI-Focused Layer 1 Sovereign Blockchain On Avalanche

In Brief Kite AI announced the testnet launch of the first foundational AI Layer 1 blockchain on Avalanche, introducing a specialized environment for running AI tools, models, and data.

Provider of decentralized AI infrastructure, Kite AI, announced the launch of the first foundational AI Layer 1 blockchain on Avalanche. This testnet launch introduces a specialized environment designed for the decentralized and transparent operation of AI tools, models, and data.

Kite AI is built to support AI development on blockchain technology, overcoming the limitations of traditional blockchains that struggle with scalability, inefficient data processing, and centralized control over AI workflows. The platform provides a fair coordination layer for AI contributors—including data providers, model builders, and autonomous agents—allowing them to collaborate while maintaining ownership and receiving appropriate compensation for their work.

At the heart of Kite AI’s infrastructure is the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) consensus mechanism, which ensures transparent attribution and incentivization of AI contributions. This approach promotes decentralized AI development while addressing challenges related to data accessibility, attribution, and computational efficiency. By leveraging Avalanche’s scalable infrastructure, Kite AI enables high-speed processing of AI workloads, allowing developers to create and deploy AI-driven applications without the limitations typically found in traditional blockchain systems.

Kite AI integrates four core components to foster a decentralized AI economy: PoAI, which tracks and rewards contributions across data, models, and agents to ensure transparency and fair incentives, while the decentralized data access engine provides secure, transparent data access while enabling data providers to retain ownership during AI workflows. The composable AI ecosystem with customizable subnets allows for flexible governance and collaboration within specialized environments for AI developers, model builders, and data providers, and the decentralized, portable AI memory ensures long-term attribution and scalability for AI models by offering privacy-protected memory storage for billions of interactions.

Kite AI’s infrastructure is optimized for AI, data analytics, and decentralized applications (dApps), presenting developers and institutions with a new way to engage with blockchain-powered AI tools.

Kite AI: Advancing AI Innovation On Avalanche

As a member of the selection committee for the Avalanche InfraBUILDL(AI) program, Kite AI plays an active role in promoting the growth of the AI ecosystem on Avalanche. This collaboration seeks to establish Avalanche as a leading blockchain for AI applications by incorporating scalable, decentralized AI infrastructure.

“We’re proud to bring the first purpose-built Layer 1 for AI to Avalanche. Our testnet launch not only advances blockchain AI innovations but also introduces the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure for Web3 builders,” said Chi Zhang, CEO of Kite AI, in a written statement. “With Kite AI, we’re unlocking a programmable AI value chain where developers and institutions can seamlessly build, collaborate, and scale,” he added.

Kite AI’s testnet is now available for developers and institutions interested in exploring blockchain applications powered by AI.

