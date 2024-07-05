KiloEx And Trust Wallet Launch ‘Ultimate Trading Showdown’ Event, Offering Points And 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

In Brief Crypto wallet Trust announced the launch of the “Ultimate Swapping Showdown” competition in partnership with KiloEx.

Self-custody cryptocurrency wallet Trust Wallet announced the launch of the “Ultimate Swapping Showdown” competition in partnership with decentralized exchange (DEX) KiloEx. The campaign is currently underway and is set to conclude on July 18th.

The KiloEx platform offers traders rapid trade execution, real-time market activity monitoring, and a trading experience akin to centralized exchanges. It also provides liquidity providers (LPs) with risk-neutral positions and solutions tailored for LPs. According to DefiLlama data, KiloEx has recorded over $27.8 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours.

The competition encourages users to participate by completing tasks on the Galxe platform utilizing Trust Wallet, offering a chance to win a KiloEx OAT and qualify for a portion of the 50,000 USDT prize pool.

The activity is structured into two segments, featuring basic and advanced tasks. Individuals fulfilling the basic task will have a chance to earn a Pioneer OAT, equivalent to 5 Kilo points. Furthermore, 500 community members will be randomly chosen from everyone who completes this task to get 20 USDT rewards. Meanwhile, fulfilling the advanced task will award users with a Warlord OAT, with each valued at 150 KiloEx points.

Once the total swapping volume of the activity surpasses 100 million, an extra reward of 10,000 USDT will be allocated to the holders of Warlord OAT. If the total swapping volume of the event records 300 million, another reward of 30,000 USDT will be split between the Warlord OAT holders.

Trust Wallet Unveils SWIFT, Offering Seamless Web3 Experience

Trust Wallet represents a mobile cryptocurrency wallet known for its support of a diverse array of digital assets. It provides functionalities such as access to DEXs, a Web3 browser for decentralized applications (dApps), and secure storage for cryptocurrencies.

Recently, it has unveiled SWIFT, a new Smart Contract Wallet featuring Account Abstraction. It provides functionalities such as gas fee withdrawal, one-click transactions, as well as biometric-protected passkeys. It has been launched for Android and iOS devices, offering users an extra wallet option alongside Trust Wallet’s original version.

