July 05, 2024

KiloEx And Trust Wallet Launch ‘Ultimate Trading Showdown’ Event, Offering Points And 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

Published: July 05, 2024 at 12:09 pm Updated: July 05, 2024 at 12:09 pm
In Brief

Crypto wallet Trust announced the launch of the “Ultimate Swapping Showdown” competition in partnership with KiloEx.

KiloEx And Trust Wallet Launch ‘Ultimate Trading Showdown’ Event, Offering Points And 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

Self-custody cryptocurrency wallet Trust Wallet announced the launch of the “Ultimate Swapping Showdown” competition in partnership with decentralized exchange (DEX) KiloEx. The campaign is currently underway and is set to conclude on July 18th.

The KiloEx platform offers traders rapid trade execution, real-time market activity monitoring, and a trading experience akin to centralized exchanges. It also provides liquidity providers (LPs) with risk-neutral positions and solutions tailored for LPs. According to DefiLlama data, KiloEx has recorded over $27.8 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours.

The competition encourages users to participate by completing tasks on the Galxe platform utilizing Trust Wallet, offering a chance to win a KiloEx OAT and qualify for a portion of the 50,000 USDT prize pool.

The activity is structured into two segments, featuring basic and advanced tasks. Individuals fulfilling the basic task will have a chance to earn a Pioneer OAT, equivalent to 5 Kilo points. Furthermore, 500 community members will be randomly chosen from everyone who completes this task to get 20 USDT rewards. Meanwhile, fulfilling the advanced task will award users with a Warlord OAT, with each valued at 150 KiloEx points.

Once the total swapping volume of the activity surpasses 100 million, an extra reward of 10,000 USDT will be allocated to the holders of Warlord OAT. If the total swapping volume of the event records 300 million, another reward of 30,000 USDT will be split between the Warlord OAT holders.

Trust Wallet Unveils SWIFT, Offering Seamless Web3 Experience 

Trust Wallet represents a mobile cryptocurrency wallet known for its support of a diverse array of digital assets. It provides functionalities such as access to DEXs, a Web3 browser for decentralized applications (dApps), and secure storage for cryptocurrencies.

Recently, it has unveiled SWIFT, a new Smart Contract Wallet featuring Account Abstraction. It provides functionalities such as gas fee withdrawal, one-click transactions, as well as biometric-protected passkeys. It has been launched for Android and iOS devices, offering users an extra wallet option alongside Trust Wallet’s original version.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
PowerPool Reveals its New 2024 Roadmap and Announces CVP Rewards Program

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 05, 2024

Breaking Chains, Building Bridges: How Modular Blockchain Architecture is Solving Scalability and Paving the Way for Mass Adoption in 2024

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 05, 2024

Bridging 150+ Chains: Router Protocol's Ambitious Mainnet Debut Promises a New Era of Blockchain Interoperability

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 05, 2024

Jupiter's Active Staking Rewards Now Available For Inquiry, Token Claiming Starts Tomorrow

by Alisa Davidson
July 05, 2024
Jupiter's Active Staking Rewards Now Available For Inquiry, Token Claiming Starts Tomorrow

by Alisa Davidson
July 05, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Completes FET, OCEAN, And AGIX Token Merge, Opens FET For Deposits And Withdrawals 

by Alisa Davidson
July 05, 2024

Crypto Exchange PancakeSwap Airdrops 2.4M ZK Tokens To Community, Rewards VeCAKE Holders And Past Contributors

by Alisa Davidson
July 05, 2024

Binance Launches 'Be Binance' Campaign To Celebrate Its Seventh Anniversary

by Alisa Davidson
July 05, 2024

