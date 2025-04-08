Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol Goes Live On Hedera Mainnet

In Brief Chainlink has deployed CCIP on the Hedera mainnet, enabling developers to build cross-chain apps that can transfer tokens, exchange messages, and initiate actions across a multi-chain environment.

Decentralized computing platform Chainlink announced that it has deployed its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) on the Hedera mainnet, enabling developers within the Hedera ecosystem to build cross-chain applications that can securely transfer tokens, exchange messages, and initiate actions across a growing multi-chain environment.

This integration marks a step toward enhancing blockchain interoperability by connecting Hedera with more than 46 other blockchain networks currently supported by CCIP, with more expected to be added over time.

Chainlink’s interoperability protocol is supported by its decentralized oracle networks, which have powered significant on-chain value—over $75 billion in total value locked (TVL) at its peak—and have been used to facilitate more than $20 trillion in transaction volume.

For developers working on Hedera, this integration offers enhanced flexibility and future-proofing capabilities. Through CCIP, the Hedera network now benefits from interoperability with 41 or more blockchain networks, with the architecture designed to support continued upgrades. These include the onboarding of additional networks, tools that let developers manage their own token contracts, and integration of updated security standards.

Moreover, CCIP uses the same infrastructure trusted by many DeFi applications, ensuring operational reliability and minimal downtime. The protocol also introduces the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, allowing developers to create or migrate tokens in a self-service model using tools such as Token Manager. These CCTs are native to CCIP, maintaining full developer control while benefiting from Chainlink’s established security practices.

Hedera, known for its public distributed ledger built on hashgraph consensus, provides a fast and energy-efficient infrastructure for decentralized applications. By enabling developers to use CCIP, the network opens up new opportunities for growth in sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi) and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA).

HBAR Foundation Joins Chainlink SCALE Program To Bring Oracle Services And SmartData Suite To Hedera

Chainlink is widely recognized for its role in supporting on-chain finance, secure data verification, and interoperability between blockchain networks. The platform has facilitated over $20 trillion in transaction volume across the blockchain ecosystem by connecting various decentralized applications and traditional financial systems. Through this infrastructure, Chainlink plays a key role in bridging liquidity across global markets.

In 2023, the HBAR Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of the Hedera network, became part of the Chainlink SCALE program, a collaborative initiative designed to enhance developer access to Chainlink’s suite of oracle services. This partnership enabled key services, including Chainlink’s Data Feeds and Proof of Reserve mechanisms—both under the SmartData umbrella—to become available on the Hedera network.

