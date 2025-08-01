July 2025 Closes With Strategic Crypto Alliances From JPMorgan, Samsung & Kraken

In Brief July closed with a surge of major crypto partnerships across banking, tech, esports, and education, signaling blockchain’s deepening integration into global industries.

As July wraps up, a wave of high-profile crypto partnerships signals just how deeply blockchain is weaving into global finance, mobile tech, esports, and education. From JPMorgan and Coinbase bridging banking and digital assets to Samsung, Kraken, and Flipster unlocking new engagement channels, here’s a roundup of last week’s biggest crypto alliances.

JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase Team Up to Simplify Crypto Onboarding

JPMorgan Chase has announced a landmark integration with Coinbase, aiming to make digital asset access more intuitive for mainstream users. The partnership introduces a suite of new tools set to roll out through 2025 and 2026, designed to bridge traditional banking services with the decentralized economy.

Key among the features is a direct API-based link between Chase accounts and Coinbase wallets, offering users a seamless way to move funds with the level of privacy and security they’ve come to expect from the banking giant. Additionally, customers will soon be able to convert Chase Ultimate Rewards points into crypto at a fixed redemption rate—a first-of-its-kind feature for a major U.S. credit card loyalty program.

Support for Chase credit card funding of Coinbase accounts is expected to follow by fall 2025, expanding user flexibility even further.

JPMorgan’s head of payments innovation described the move as “a significant step forward” in giving consumers more ways to engage with digital assets securely. Coinbase echoed that sentiment, saying the partnership “lowers barriers to entry” for future crypto participants.

By merging loyalty rewards, secure banking, and crypto infrastructure, the two firms are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive, on-chain financial future.

Samsung Wallet Comes to Coinbase, Expanding Mobile Crypto Access

Coinbase users in the U.S. and Canada can now fund their accounts and trade crypto using Samsung Wallet, as the two companies roll out a new integration aimed at making digital asset access more convenient and secure. The feature is being introduced to select users this week, with a full launch expected soon.

Samsung Wallet, which unifies Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, will now serve as a payment method and deposit option within the Coinbase app. The partnership combines Coinbase’s regulatory-first crypto infrastructure with Samsung’s user-friendly mobile tech to simplify entry into crypto.

Samsung executives say the collaboration reflects their belief in “open innovation,” enabling users to explore blockchain-powered finance directly from their smartphones. With biometric verification, tokenized payments, and Samsung Knox security, the wallet ensures user data and digital funds remain protected.

This move further positions mobile wallets as gateways to broader crypto adoption.

Bybit and Tether Partner to Drive Crypto Education and Adoption in Brazil

Crypto exchange Bybit and stablecoin issuer Tether are teaming up to boost digital asset adoption in Brazil through education, events, and partnerships. The joint effort includes co-sponsoring Blockchain Rio, a major Latin American Web3 and finance summit, where new Bybit users will receive USDT rewards.

Beyond events, the collaboration seeks to integrate crypto into Rio’s tourism ecosystem, with ongoing talks with Visit Rio to offer digital asset discounts and bonuses for local services and purchases.

Bybit will also roll out a nationwide “Learn to Earn” campaign, featuring workshops, university meetups, and training sessions for developers and entrepreneurs.

Bybit’s Brazil Country Manager said the partnership adds “trust, liquidity, and strategic focus” to Brazil’s growing crypto scene, helping normalize everyday use of digital assets. The initiative follows Bybit’s local expansion with Bybit Pay and Bybit Card, bridging fiat and crypto finance.

PNC Bank Taps Coinbase to Roll Out Crypto Services for Clients

U.S. banking giant PNC is partnering with Coinbase to expand crypto services for its institutional and retail clients. The collaboration will see PNC integrate Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, enabling users to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies within a secure and regulated environment.

Coinbase’s CaaS offering, launched in June, equips banks with a suite of digital asset tools—from custody and staking to stablecoin payments and tokenized loan infrastructure. PNC plans to focus initially on core crypto trading and custody features, while also offering select banking services to Coinbase, though further details remain undisclosed.

PNC CEO William Demchak called the partnership a way to meet increasing demand for “secure and streamlined access to digital assets,” positioning the bank to better serve a digitally-savvy client base.

Previously, PNC joined RippleNet in 2018, and now follows firms like PayPal and eToro in leveraging Coinbase’s institutional-grade crypto infrastructure.

Peach Payments and MoneyBadger Partner to Bring Crypto Payments to South African Merchants

South African payment giant Peach Payments has partnered with MoneyBadger, a leading local crypto payment provider, to allow merchants to accept Bitcoin and other digital assets. The collaboration is a major step toward normalizing crypto payments in everyday commerce across South Africa.

MoneyBadger—known for pioneering in-store Bitcoin payments at Pick n Pay—will now integrate with Peach Payments’ platform, offering seamless checkout options via popular wallets like Luno, VALR, Binance, and Lightning apps. Consumers can simply scan a QR code or auto-fill wallet details with a click. Merchants are paid in South African Rand by the next business day.

Early adoption includes TicketPro, now the first ticketing company in South Africa to enable crypto purchases. CEO Brandon Duffield called the move a “strategic advantage” that brings convenience and flexibility to customers without operational complexity.

With 68% of South Africans reportedly owning or having bought Bitcoin, the demand for usable crypto rails is growing fast. MoneyBadger CEO Carel van Wyk said Peach Payments was a natural fit due to its technical innovation and strong merchant base.

As the partnership scales, Peach Payments aims to roll out the crypto feature across more African markets—bridging innovation with everyday usability.

Kraken and OpenPayd Partner to Deliver Instant Fiat Transfers Across the UK and Europe

Crypto exchange Kraken has partnered with OpenPayd to unlock real-time fiat payment capabilities for users across the UK and Europe. The integration allows Kraken customers to move funds instantly using programmable domestic and international payment rails, powered by OpenPayd’s API-first infrastructure and virtual IBAN services.

Through this partnership, Kraken can issue named virtual IBANs in different currencies, which will simplify fiat transactions for its growing retail and institutional user base. OpenPayd’s system also automates cross-border transfers and reconciliation. Unlike most traditional banks, which can be slow and inefficient, OpenPayd’s system and capabilities allow for speed and efficiency.

OpenPayd CEO Iana Dimitrova said the partnership cements OpenPayd’s position as the “financial backbone” of crypto businesses, emphasizing how regulated, always-on infrastructure is key to scaling the next generation of digital asset platforms.

Kraken’s Global Head of Banking and Payments, Kaushik Sthankiya, mentioned the partnership advances Kraken’s mission of removing friction and enhancing global access to crypto. Kraken aims to ensure a smooth gateway into digital assets for users globally by building out its fiat infrastructure.

The partnership with OpenPayd, coupled with Kraken’s crypto expertise, streamlines the efficiency of this Fiat on-off ramps and allows for faster, secure money movement-expediting global adoption of digital finance.

PSG.TALON Deepens Alliance with Crypto Exchange Flipster Ahead of New Season

PSG.TALON, a leading level esports organization, has extended their partnership with crypto trading platform Flipster. Flipster will become PSG’s crypto exchange partner, TALON’s League of Legends team for the upcoming competitive season.

This is an extension of Flipster’s previous partnership with PSG. By adding TALON’s Dota 2 roster, Flipster will gain additional esports exposure from apparel, fan-facing events and digital programmatic activation. The sponsorship will include limited-edition collectibles and player meet and greets, and community watch parties for major tournaments, allowing fans to consume the remote action together.

This announcement comes weeks after PSG Esports and Talon Esports separately announced to the public that their strategic partnership will extend through 2025, along with new front-of-jersey sponsorship with Qatar Airways.

