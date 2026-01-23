January’s Third Week Sees Crypto Go Mainstream With Tether, DXC, Ripple, And Twilio

In Brief The third week of January highlighted crypto’s growing mainstream integration through partnerships spanning education, regulated banking, live events, payments, motorsport, and fan engagement.

January’s third week opened with partnerships that pushed crypto beyond trading and speculation. From education initiatives in emerging markets to banking infrastructure, live events, motorsport, and fan engagement, these deals show how digital assets are being woven into regulated finance, consumer platforms, and mainstream global brands.

Tether and Bitqik Launch USDT Education Initiative Across Laos

Tether has partnered with Bitqik, one of only two licensed cryptocurrency exchanges in Laos, to launch a nationwide educational push around stablecoins and digital assets aimed at reaching more than 10,000 people through 2026. The initiative is structured to blend online resources with quarterly in-person events across major Laotian cities such as Vientiane, Pakse, Vang Vieng, and Luang Prabang, with the goal of improving financial literacy around blockchain technology, Bitcoin, and stablecoins like USDT.

Under the program, Bitqik Academy will develop educational content tailored for students, entrepreneurs, and broader communities. Activities will focus on practical use cases for stablecoins and blockchain—including payment functions, savings, and transfers—designed to help participants understand how these technologies operate in real-world contexts rather than just speculative trading.

Tether’s leadership underscored that the collaboration reflects a commitment to foundational financial education, asserting that addressing knowledge gaps is a prerequisite for broader economic inclusion and meaningful participation in the digital economy.

Bitqik’s role as a locally regulated exchange, authorized by the Bank of Laos to provide brokerage and trading services, positions it as a key partner in adapting materials and delivering activities relevant to local needs and regulatory norms.

The initiative reflects Tether’s broader push into emerging markets, similar to programs previously launched with partners in Thailand and Africa to foster responsible stablecoin and crypto adoption.

Ethtry Partners With Amina Bank to Support Its Ethereum Treasury Policy

London-listed Ethtry PLC has forged a strategic partnership with Swiss-regulated crypto bank Amina Bank AG to support its nascent Ethereum treasury management framework, marking a key step in the company’s institutional engagement around digital assets.

Under the agreement, Amina Bank will provide access to regulated banking infrastructure that aligns with Ethtry’sEthereum Treasury Policy, which is designed to underpin the company’s investments in “breakthrough technologies” while incorporating digital asset holdings into its capital management strategy. Ethtry used this infrastructure to execute its first crypto purchase — a £1.2 million acquisition of 500 ETH — as part of the policy’s implementation, illustrating early operational coordination between the partners.

Beyond execution support, the collaboration will see both firms work together on “business development, marketing and knowledge sharing” to bolster Ethtry’s market positioning. Amina’s role as a regulated participant gives Ethtry a foothold in compliant digital asset markets, which is particularly relevant as institutional investors look for frameworks that combine blockchain exposure with traditional oversight.

Ethtry has also refreshed its broader operating strategy to focus on breakthrough sectors — including quantum tech, AI, energy infrastructure and Web3 — while continuing its digital treasury approach.

The partnership highlights a trend among publicly traded firms formalizing digital asset strategies and seeking regulated partners to bridge crypto and traditional financial systems.

Nextech3D.ai and BitPay Expand Crypto Payments Into Live Events

Nextech3D.ai has formalized a partnership with blockchain payment provider BitPay to integrate crypto and stablecoin settlement into its event technology platforms, strengthening payment flexibility for organizers and attendees. The integration is part of a broader upgrade to Nextech3D.ai’s “Phase 2 Blockchain Suite,” spanning flagship systems like KraftyLab, Map D, and Eventdex.

As part of this collaboration, Nextech3D.ai completed significant backend improvements, including a migration to AWS container infrastructure for enhanced scalability and reliability, as well as the adoption of uniform smart contract deployment. These upgrades aim to support seamless digital asset transactions while enabling support for multiple token standards—such as ERC721 for unique digital collectibles and ERC1155 for tiered ticket types—within the same contract.

The BitPay integration allows clients to accept payments in more than 100 different digital assets, providing event organizers with broader settlement options and reducing the operational friction associated with traditional payment rails. Industry data underscores the practical benefits of accepting blockchain-based payments at scale, particularly for global and hybrid events seeking versatility across fiat and crypto economies.

Looking ahead, Nextech3D.ai plans to advance its Q1 roadmap with features such as configurable royalty splitting, enabling a share of resale proceeds to flow back to creators and organizers, and custodial resale functionality to simplify secondary market ticketing for corporate users.

The partnership reflects a growing trend of event and experience platforms embedding blockchain payments to offer secure, flexible settlement options that meet both enterprise and consumer demand.

DXC and Ripple Team Up to Bring Digital Asset Custody Into Core Banking

DXC Technology has announced a strategic partnership with Ripple to help global banks integrate digital asset custody and payment capabilities into enterprise banking environments. The collaboration leverages DXC’s widely used Hogan core banking platform—which supports more than 300 million deposit accounts and around $5 trillion in deposits—by embedding Ripple’s institutional blockchain solutions directly into existing systems.

Under the arrangement, financial institutions and fintech firms can bridge traditional finance with on-chain services without replacing mission-critical core infrastructure. The integrated solution is focused on programmable payments, tokenization, custody, and the transfer of digital assets, helping banks deploy regulated blockchain use cases at an enterprise scale without disruption.

DXC’s head of financial services explained that for digital assets to reach the mainstream, banks need both secure custody and seamless payment rails; working with Ripple brings those capabilities together in a way that allows institutions to engage with the digital asset ecosystem while maintaining existing operational frameworks.

Ripple personnel noted the partnership brings custody, stablecoin settlement (including RLUSD), and payments into trusted banking environments, enabling institutions to scale compliant digital asset offerings.

By delivering “last-mile connectivity” between conventional banking systems and blockchain platforms, the alliance aims to move financial institutions beyond experimentation into real-world deployment of digital asset services.

BingX Becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP’s First Crypto Exchange Partner

BingX has secured a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, marking the crypto exchange’s first entry into motorsport and the iconic racing team’s first collaboration with a digital asset trading platform. The alliance brings together two globally recognized brands driven by precision, performance, and innovation, and is a landmark moment in BingX’s strategy to expand its global footprint.

Under the deal, Scuderia Ferrari HP will integrate BingX across a range of fan-facing initiatives, including at live events, digital channels, and exclusive global content, offering users more ways to engage with the team and the exchange as the collaboration develops.

BingX described the partnership as a step toward elevating its brand and services worldwide by aligning with a team that exemplifies “precision, ambition, and continuous pursuit of excellence.” Scuderia Ferrari HP leadership noted the collaboration reflects the team’s openness to emerging technologies that fit with its forward-looking philosophy, especially as motorsport evolves under new regulations in 2026.

Over time, fans can expect a blend of motorsport-related experiences, crypto education, and digital engagement opportunities. The partnership also underscores a broader trend of crypto platforms partnering with elite sports organizations to build mainstream visibility and credibility.

Twilio Expands Fan Engagement Partnership With AEG Across Ticketing and Live Events

Twilio has launched a new multi-year strategic partnership with AEG, the global sports and live entertainment company, to deepen fan engagement across major venues and platforms. This expanded relationship builds on existing integrations and brings Twilio’s customer engagement technology into key parts of AEG’s ecosystem, including ticketing, professional sports franchises, and live event experiences.

Under the collaboration, AEG will deploy Twilio’s tools—such as its customer data platform and programmable messaging—to create more personalized and real-time communication for audiences before, during, and after events. By using consolidated fan profiles and data, the goal is to tailor communications and offers based on individual preferences and behaviors, producing a more cohesive interaction across live experiences.

Twilio’s expanded role includes recognition as a Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, official away helmet partner of the LA Kings, and media partner across AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform. These designations unlock extensive branding visibility and fan activation opportunities across venues and surrounding entertainment districts.

From AEG’s perspective, the partnership with Twilio supports a shift toward data-driven fan engagement, giving teams and venues tools to operate more efficiently while delivering communication at scale. This integration reflects a broader trend of merging digital engagement platforms with live entertainment to meet evolving audience expectations.

