en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Hack Seasons Interview Markets Software Technology
October 15, 2025

IO.net: Decentralizing GPUs to Power the Next Wave of AI Innovation

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: October 15, 2025 at 6:45 pm Updated: October 15, 2025 at 6:45 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 15, 2025 at 6:45 pm

In Brief

IO.net’s decentralization solution addresses global GPU shortage, enabling AI startups to contribute computing power, save costs, and focus on product development.

The global GPU shortage has created a bottleneck for AI developers, startups, and researchers — and Jack Collier, CGO of IO.net, believes decentralization is the solution.

“Most of the global GPU supply is controlled by three hyperscalers. Small AI startups face high prices, long waitlists, and rigid contracts,” Collier explains. “We thought, there has to be a better way.”

IO.net allows anyone — from large data centers to individuals with GPUs at home — to contribute computing power to the network. Users on the demand side can spin up GPU clusters in under 90 seconds, compared to weeks on traditional cloud platforms.

“AI startups can now innovate faster, save costs, and focus their budgets on product development rather than infrastructure,” Collier says.

Building on Lessons From DePIN and Beyond

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks are still a young concept, but IO.net is learning from predecessors in storage and bandwidth while forging its own path.

“Supply diversity is key. We incentivize contributors with our IO token — staking ensures GPUs perform as promised, and if they underperform, stakes can be slashed,” Collier explains. “It’s a novel approach to guaranteeing compute reliability.”

The platform also offers flexible access models: bare-metal GPUs, virtual machines, Kubernetes, and containers — meeting developers wherever they are in their workflow.

Speed Enables Innovation

IO.net’s rapid deployment of clusters opens possibilities previously hampered by cost and wait times. Collier points to an example in academia:

“At Hanyang University in Korea, students can now train AI models on-demand. They get immediate access to H100 and H200 GPUs, learn faster, and use funds more efficiently.”

From robotics to deep learning research, rapid access allows innovators to iterate quickly and reduce wasted resources.

Joining the IO.net Ecosystem

Collier emphasizes that IO.net is both a supply and demand platform.

“If you have GPUs lying around, contribute them. If you’re a developer, founder, or small team, use the network to train models or run inference,” he says.
“Think of our decentralized GPU cloud as the people’s rebellion against big tech — cheaper, faster, and more flexible.”

With a growing ecosystem and a focus on empowering AI innovation, IO.net is positioning itself as a vital alternative to centralized cloud providers, giving developers the tools they need to build the next generation of AI products.

“If you’re paying too much for infrastructure, you can’t focus on the product on top. IO.net solves that problem,” Collier concludes.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Victoria d'Este
Victoria d'Este

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

Orderly: Plug-and-Play Perp DEX Infrastructure for the Omnichain Era

by Victoria d'Este
October 15, 2025

Fluence Is Turning the Cloud Inside Out — and Making It Cheaper

by Victoria d'Este
October 15, 2025

7 Myths About Prediction Markets That Need Debunking

by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025

INPUT Global Wraps Up TOKEN2049 Singapore With Exclusive Gathering Of Web3 Leaders

by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

7 Myths About Prediction Markets That Need Debunking

by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025

INPUT Global Wraps Up TOKEN2049 Singapore With Exclusive Gathering Of Web3 Leaders

by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025

Kadena And Brickken Partner To Deliver Compliant, Scalable RWA Infrastructure For Enterprises

by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025

Brevis Achieves Industry-First 99.6% Real-Time Proving For Current Ethereum Blocks With 50% Cost Reduction

by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Orderly: Plug-and-Play Perp DEX Infrastructure for the Omnichain Era
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Orderly: Plug-and-Play Perp DEX Infrastructure for the Omnichain Era
by Victoria d'Este
October 15, 2025
Fluence Is Turning the Cloud Inside Out — and Making It Cheaper
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Fluence Is Turning the Cloud Inside Out — and Making It Cheaper
by Victoria d'Este
October 15, 2025
7 Myths About Prediction Markets That Need Debunking
News Report Technology
7 Myths About Prediction Markets That Need Debunking
by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025
INPUT Global Wraps Up TOKEN2049 Singapore With Exclusive Gathering Of Web3 Leaders
Lifestyle News Report Technology
INPUT Global Wraps Up TOKEN2049 Singapore With Exclusive Gathering Of Web3 Leaders
by Alisa Davidson
October 15, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.