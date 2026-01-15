INX Set To Go Live As Infinex Finalizes Public Sale And Strengthens Web3 Trading Ecosystem

In Brief Infinex has completed its public INX token sale, raising over $7.2 million, and will launch the token at a January 30 TGE to power its cross-chain, self-custodial trading platform.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Infinex announced that it has completed its public token sale and announced plans to hold a Token Generation Event (TGE) in the near future.

The public sale raised a total of $7,214,204.80 USDC from 868 participants, with approximately $5 million of INX allocated, representing 5% of the total token supply, and around $2.21 million refunded. The allocation process used a max-min fair distribution method, ensuring that participants’ orders were filled proportionally until supply ran out. After filtering out duplicate or sybil accounts, the maximum allocation for any individual participant was $245,065.34, and only four participants received less than their requested amount, while all others received their full allocation.

All INX tokens purchased in the sale are subject to a one-year lockup period, although participants have the option to unlock their tokens early. At the TGE, the early unlock price will be set at a $300 million fully diluted valuation (FDV), equivalent to approximately $0.03 per token, decreasing linearly over one year to the original sale price of $99.99 million FDV, or $0.0099 per token. Participants exercising the early unlock option will pay the difference between their original purchase price and the current early unlock price.

The Token Generation Event is scheduled for January 30th, marking the official launch of INX on the Infinex platform.

INX To Power Infinex’s Cross-Chain Trading Platform

The INX token serves as the native asset of the Infinex ecosystem, supporting governance, user incentives, and a variety of platform utilities. As the platform’s official on-chain asset, INX has a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens to be minted at the TGE and distributed according to the platform’s broader tokenomics. Approximately 43.3% of the total supply of 10 billion tokens is allocated to the Patron sale, 20% to the team, 16.6% to the treasury, 10% to Craterun and vouchers, 5.1% to previous incentives, and 5% to the public sale.

Infinex is a cross-chain, self-custodial trading platform designed to bring centralized exchange-level simplicity to on-chain trading. The platform replaces traditional seed phrase management and manual network switching with a passkey-based login system, enabling users to access DeFi through a familiar Web2-style sign-in process. Infinex integrates multiple blockchain ecosystems—including Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and emerging chains like Monad and MegaEth—to provide a seamless, unified trading experience.

The platform addresses one of the industry’s key challenges: the steep learning curve that often discourages new users. By aggregating liquidity from spot DEXs, perpetual protocols such as Hyperliquid, and other on-chain markets, Infinex offers a single interface for swaps, bridging, yield generation, and derivatives trading. Its design combines advanced on-chain functionality with a streamlined, CEX-like interface, allowing users to maintain full control over their funds while accessing next-generation Web3 trading capabilities.

