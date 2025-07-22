Intuitive Surgical Demonstrates 4,000-Mile Telesurgery Using Da Vinci 5 Robotic System

In Brief Intuitive Surgical demonstrated the investigational telesurgery capabilities of its da Vinci 5 robotic system through a 4,000-mile remote procedure, highlighting ongoing development in its broader telecollaboration suite.

Intuitive Surgical, a biotechnology company, demonstrated the emerging telesurgery capabilities of its da Vinci 5 robotic system during a presentation at the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) conference in Strasbourg, France.

The demonstration involved two surgeons located over 4,000 miles apart, who collaborated through a dual-console da Vinci 5 platform to conduct a remote procedure on a highly advanced tissue model designed by Intuitive to closely simulate the characteristics of living tissue. The company emphasized that the telesurgery software for the da Vinci 5 remains in the development phase and is currently classified as investigational.

Intuitive Surgical CEO Dave Rosa said that telesurgery was an area the company had been thoughtfully innovating in for many years. He noted that while the technology had the potential to improve patient access to minimally invasive care, its success relied on careful development across multiple dimensions. He emphasized that Intuitive had built its robotic surgical technology from the ground up, with a consistent focus on patient safety and delivering meaningful value, rather than pursuing innovation for its own sake.

Dave Rosa also stated that telesurgery was just one component of Intuitive’s broader telecollaboration suite, which includes telementoring, teleproctoring, and dual-console surgery—tools designed to support clinical teams in improving outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs. He acknowledged the progress being made but clarified that a lot of work still lay ahead.

Intuitive Surgical da Vinci 5 System: Introducing Advanced Force Feedback And AI-Ready Capabilities For Minimally Invasive Surgery

The da Vinci 5 Surgical System represents Intuitive Surgical’s fifth-generation robotic platform designed for minimally invasive procedures. It incorporates more than 150 design updates, including force-feedback-enabled surgeon controls that simulate tactile response, upgraded 3D visualization technology, and ergonomic refinements to support surgeon efficiency and comfort.

The system offers increased computing capacity—approximately 10,000 times more—enabling it to support features such as real-time data analysis, surgical workflow integration, and remote functionality through the My Intuitive platform and SimNow simulation environment.

Preliminary evaluations suggest that the use of force-feedback instruments may lower the risk of tissue damage by as much as 43%, which could contribute to improved procedural accuracy and open the door for expanded use of AI-based performance analytics.

The system is designed to enhance surgical independence, optimize intraoperative processes, and support better clinical outcomes across a range of surgical disciplines.

Intuitive’s development of the da Vinci 5 system emphasizes enhanced computational infrastructure as a basis for introducing a new generation of surgical features. These include capabilities such as force feedback, refined instrumentation, and machine vision integrated into the surgical interface to support greater procedural insight.

The da Vinci 5 received FDA clearance in the previous year and was granted CE marking the following week. Commercial distribution has since commenced within the United States.

Most recently, the company announced FDA clearance for a new advanced bipolar electrosurgical instrument compatible with the da Vinci 5 platform. This tool is fully wristed and designed to perform multiple functions, including sealing, cutting, grasping, and dissecting tissue. According to Intuitive, it represents the first FDA-cleared application of its advanced energy instruments specifically intended for the transection of lymphatic vessels.

