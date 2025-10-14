Interlace: Building the Rails for the Next Billion Stablecoin Users

In Brief Interlace, a global financial infrastructure company, has been a leader in payments for six years, leveraging banking partnerships, regulatory integrations, and cross-border reach to set itself apart.

When Henry Chan, Head of Strategy and Operations at Interlace, talks about payments, it’s clear he’s not describing another crypto experiment — he’s describing the next layer of global financial infrastructure.

“We’ve been doing this for six years. Our advantage isn’t that we jumped on the stablecoin wave — it’s that we were already swimming in it,” he says.

Founded long before the most recent stablecoin boom, Interlace has quietly built a foundation of banking partnerships, regulatory integrations, and cross-border reach that gives it an edge few can match.

“We already have volume in the market. We have clients battle-tested with our products. And we have global coverage — from Singapore to Hangzhou to the U.S.,” Henry notes. “That’s what sets us apart.”

Bridging Web2 Rules with Web3 Realities

The path to enterprise-friendly stablecoin payments isn’t just technical — it’s regulatory gymnastics.

“Technically, we’re fine. The real challenge is regulatory,” Henry admits.

Interlace’s mission is to connect Web3 innovation with the traditional rails of banks, Visa, and Mastercard — an intersection where every rule matters.

“Their regulations are very, very detailed,” he explains. “So how do we map Web3 users and data into those Web2 rule sets? That’s where the hard, meticulous work happens.”

It’s less about disruption and more about translation — making decentralized infrastructure legible to the institutions that define financial trust.

Trust Is the True On-Ramp

For enterprises new to crypto payments, the biggest hurdle isn’t volatility or technology — it’s trust.

“They ask us, how can we establish trust in this process?” says Henry.

To Interlace, that question has four answers: KYC standards, KYB standards, cybersecurity, and fund provenance.

“It sounds like a big, abstract problem, but it’s not. You break it down into these four pillars, and suddenly it becomes solvable. The challenge is applying Web3 data to prove trust within that framework.”

From Cards to Currencies

Interlace’s white-label stablecoin cards are just one part of a much bigger picture — a bridge between legacy payments and the future of programmable money.

“When businesses look at their books in five or ten years, stablecoins will just be another currency,” Henry predicts. “USD, EUR, SGD — and their stablecoin equivalents.”

That vision positions Interlace not merely as a service provider, but as an accelerator for global enterprises entering Web3.

“If you build everything from scratch, it might take six or eight months to go to market,” he says. “With our APIs, you can do it in four weeks.”

Depending on the partner, Interlace can be a technology provider, a regulatory guide, or a strategic growth enabler — often all at once.

“Our vision is simple,” Henry concludes. “Make stablecoins mainstream. Bring in the next billion users.”

