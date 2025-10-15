INPUT Global Wraps Up TOKEN2049 Singapore With Exclusive Gathering Of Web3 Leaders

In Brief INPUT Global hosted an exclusive “The Whispers: Jazz & Cigars” event at TOKEN2049 Singapore, bringing together top Web3 leaders for networking, idea exchange, and strategic discussions in a curated, high-profile setting.

Marketing communications agency focused on metrics-driven strategies, INPUT Global hosted an exclusive event, The Whispers: Jazz & Cigars, during TOKEN2049 week in Singapore at Mandala Private Members Club on October 2nd. The gathering brought together founders, angel investors, global venture capitalists, and industry thought leaders, attracting coverage from leading fintech and cryptocurrency media. The event was co-hosted with Paybis, a global cryptocurrency gateway serving over 5 million users across 180 countries, and nSure.ai, an AI-powered payment fraud prevention platform offering chargeback protection.

The evening provided a relaxed environment for industry participants to exchange insights, test ideas, and reconnect with partners and portfolios outside the main conference setting. Combining live jazz with a carefully curated hospitality program, the event fostered purposeful networking. Guests were offered premium branded cigars upon arrival, which were enjoyed throughout the night. The venue was arranged to maintain dynamic energy and encourage dialogue, featuring an open bar for casual introductions, quiet lounges for in-depth conversations, a dedicated area for deal discussions, and a cigar room that became a central space for informal, high-trust exchanges.

“As side events have matured in 2025, the bar has risen. People value thoughtful venues, a high-caliber crowd, and production that respects their time,” says Mary Pedler, Founder of INPUT Global, in a written statement. “We create spaces where decision-makers can actually hear one another. That’s why The Whispers is built for clear, consequential conversations,” she added.

TOKEN2049 Side Event Highlights Value Of Face-to-Face Networking For Web3 Leaders

The program provided attendees with an opportunity to unwind after a week filled with speeches, panels, and packed schedules. Participants connected across portfolios as the hosts arranged numerous introductions between clients and partners, leading to several follow-up meetings. Discussions ranged from product launches and market dynamics to regulatory compliance, security considerations, and strategies for user growth.

“The concentration of talent gathered at TOKEN2049 was unprecedented,” said Pascal Podvin, Co-Founder of nSure.ai, in a written statement. “We were fortunate to meet with many of them; the context of the event we organized with our business partner Paybis was perfect for quality time in a relaxing environment,” he added.

Stress­ing the importance of in-person exchange for an industry defined by speed, Konstantins Vasilenko, Co-Founder and CBDO of Paybis, commented in a written statement: “The best partnerships are forged face to face. We met founders and funds who move quickly and think globally, and the conversations were very concrete. We talked about onboarding, rails, and real users. That’s the value of a night like this,” he added.

INPUT Global has been helping Web3 teams tell their stories on their own terms since 2021. Its partners include the minds behind Tron, Tether, Outlier Ventures, Bitget, Plume, and Morph. The agency has announced that The Whispers will expand into a traveling series at major industry gatherings, creating more opportunities for leaders to connect in curated, high-caliber settings.

