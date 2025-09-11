INPUT Global To Host Web3 Networking Event ‘The Whispers’, Uniting Top Founders, VCs, And Industry Leaders

In Brief INPUT Global, in collaboration with nSure.ai and Paybis, will host the invitation-only “THE WHISPERS: Jazz & Cigars” networking event for top Web3 industry leaders at Singapore’s Mandala Private Members Club during TOKEN2049.

Web3 communications agency INPUT Global, in collaboration with AI-driven cryptocurrency payment fraud prevention solution nSure.ai and cryptocurrency exchange Paybis, announced plans to host a networking event titled “The Whispers: Jazz & Cigars” during TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

Scheduled for October 2nd, from 19:00 to 00:00, the event will take place at Mandala Private Members Club, located in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District and only a ten-minute drive from the main conference venue.

Recognized as one of the city’s most exclusive and luxurious destinations, the club will provide the setting for closed-door conversations that are strictly off the record, complemented by cigar-serving trays, whisky pairings, handcrafted cocktails, and live jazz performances.

The guest list is expected to include top-tier founders, angel investors, venture capitalists, prominent key opinion leaders, leading fintech and cryptocurrency media representatives, and some of the sharpest minds in the industry.

Attendance is by invitation only, with a casual chic dress code, and registration is required to secure a place. The event will be limited to 200 carefully selected guests.

‘The Whispers’ Returns: INPUT Global Curates Exclusive Web3 Networking Series In Iconic Locations

“The Whispers” is a series of exclusive events hosted in iconic locations around the world and curated by INPUT Global, designed as an elegant setting where investors, founders, and C-level executives convene over fine dining and handcrafted cocktails. Cigars and live jazz provide a refined atmosphere that fosters meaningful discussions among some of Web3’s most influential voices.

This will not be the first edition of “The Whispers.” The event series debuted in Dubai during Token2049, drawing an oversubscribed crowd of 150 guests, attracting top sponsors, offering strategic brand exposure, and facilitating genuine connections within an exclusive cigar lounge environment. The inaugural event also received sponsorship support from MANSA, Tether, Credit Coop, Paybis, and Plume Network.

INPUT Global is a Web3 communications agency focused on elevating visionary projects across every continent. Since its founding in 2021, the agency has collaborated with some of the industry’s most innovative organizations, including Tron, Tether, Sumsub, Bitget, Plume, Outlier Ventures, Brickken, Hacken, MANSA, Morph, and Redotpay, transforming complex concepts into globally recognized success stories.

