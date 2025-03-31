Initia Announces First Batch Of INIT Token Airdrop And Rolls Out Eligibility Checker

In Brief Initia announced plans to launch an airdrop, distributing 50 million INIT tokens to network testers, advocates, and users ahead of its upcoming mainnet debut, and has introduced an eligibility checker for participants.

Layer 1 blockchain, Initia announced plans to launch an airdrop ahead of its upcoming mainnet debut and has introduced an eligibility checker for participants.

As part of this initiative, the network will initially distribute 50,000,000 INIT tokens, representing 5% of the total supply. These tokens will be allocated to individuals who have contributed to the development and adoption of Initia’s technology, including network testers, advocates, and early users who have supported the project’s vision of an interconnected multichain ecosystem.

On the mainnet, 25% of the total token supply will be designated for Initia’s Vested Interest Program. This long-term incentive mechanism is structured to reward sustained and meaningful engagement within the Interwoven Economy, promoting genuine participation and ongoing activity across the network.

The upcoming airdrop marks a milestone in Initia’s broader launch strategy. Users interested in participating can now verify their eligibility through the provided checker, and once the public mainnet is live, allocations will be available for claim over a 30-day period.

Initia To Reward Testnet Participants, Ecosystem Power Users, And Community Contributors

The INIT token airdrop is structured across three key categories, each with specific eligibility criteria.

The largest allocation, totaling 44,731,300 INIT tokens, is designated for users of Initia’s public testnets. This group, which played a crucial role in testing and refining the network, will receive 89.46% of the total airdrop, equivalent to approximately 4.47% of the total token supply. A total of 194,294 participants qualified for this category, having taken part in two separate testnet phases in 2024—The Initiation: Part One, which ran from May 14th to July 12th, and The Initiation: Part Two, conducted from July 18th to August 14th. To be eligible for this portion of the airdrop, participants needed to hold a Jennie non-fungible token (NFT) at level 3 or higher or possess at least two of the five attainable Jennie NFT stickers, with a frozen Jennie counting as one sticker.

Beyond its testnet contributors, Initia is also recognizing the involvement of key external ecosystem participants. As a blockchain that integrates deeply with select partners, Initia’s Interwoven Stack is designed to establish shared standards, allowing developers to concentrate on product innovation while optimizing execution and transaction ordering. To strengthen these connections, Initia has allocated 2,250,000 INIT tokens, or 4.50% of the airdrop, to power users of three strategic blockchain ecosystems: LayerZero, IBC, and Celestia. The recipients in this category include the top 2,000 LayerZero users based on transaction volume across Ethereum Mainnet, Optimism, Arbitrum, Base, and BSC, with eligibility restricted to those who participated in LayerZero’s initial airdrop and continued using the protocol thereafter. Similarly, the top 2,000 IBC users—ranked by their total transactions across Noble, Osmosis, and Neutron as of May 14th, when Initia’s first public testnet began—will receive allocations. Additionally, the top 2,000 holders of restaked milkTIA and milkTIA tokens on Osmosis, measured as of February 28th this year, will also be included. This allocation reflects Initia’s commitment to fostering collaboration with projects that align with its vision, bringing together active participants from interconnected blockchain ecosystems.

Recognizing the value of genuine community engagement, Initia has also set aside 3,018,700 INIT tokens, or 6.04% of the total airdrop, to reward individuals who have contributed meaningfully to the project’s growth. Unlike traditional social media metrics such as likes and follows—which can often be inflated by automated accounts—Initia’s approach focuses on those who have actively supported the ecosystem by educating new users, engaging in discussions, or promoting the project in a meaningful way. This community allocation is divided into three subcategories. Discord participants with specific roles, including Militia Captain, Militia Lieutenant, OG, Initiate of the Week, Community Event Winner, Eco Reclaimers, Holoweavers, Isolation Navigators, Yapper, and First Weeker (if combined with another eligible role), will receive 1% of the airdrop. A total of 769 roles were assigned within the Discord community as of the March 28th snapshot. Telegram users who participated in the Init Intern’s Unpaid Group with substantive engagement—excluding command-based interactions—will receive 0.0374% of the airdrop, with 369 users qualifying as of the same snapshot date. Additionally, 5% of the airdrop is reserved for the most active users on the Initia Yapper Leaderboard, as determined by engagement data from the Kaito team between January 2024 and March 28th, with the top 4,000 users receiving allocations.

Initia is a Layer 1 blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK, designed to function as the foundational coordination layer for an ecosystem of interconnected rollups. Its primary roles include providing security, enabling seamless liquidity through InitiaDEX, supporting interoperability both among rollups and with external blockchain networks, and maintaining sustainable incentives through initiatives such as the Vested Interest Program (VIP) and Enshrined Liquidity.

