INFINIT Announces Details Of IN Airdrop Ahead Of August 7 Claim Launch

In Brief INFINIT will airdrop 5% of its IN token supply on August 7 to reward early contributors and active community members across four eligibility categories, supporting its vision for the Agentic DeFi Economy.

AI-driven DeFi intelligence platform INFINIT announced plans for its upcoming IN token airdrop and shared full distribution details, marking progress toward its broader vision for the Agentic DeFi Economy. A total of 5% of the overall IN supply has been allocated for this first airdrop, designed to reward genuine participants whose verified activities — whether through social engagement or direct product interaction — have added measurable value to the INFINIT ecosystem. The initiative serves two primary purposes: to recognize early contributors who tested products, provided feedback, validated the project’s direction, and promoted awareness, and to equip the community with IN tokens for future involvement in the Agentic DeFi Economy through governance, staking, or executing one-click agentic transactions.

Eligibility extends to four participant categories. Holders of INFINIT Stones — earned by using the platform in any phase — will have these converted into IN tokens, with Stones from Epochs 4 and 5, which involved INFINIT V1 and INFINIT Intelligence, carrying slightly greater weight than earlier epochs. A snapshot was taken on June 30th, and any accounts flagged for sybil activity were excluded. INFINIT Yappers — individuals who expanded community reach through the Kaito Yapper campaign by fostering engagement, sharing feedback, and boosting visibility — will also qualify. Additionally, Discord members who have contributed value and earned official roles can take part by submitting their wallet addresses, with eligibility determined via a snapshot on July 4th. The fourth group, Ecosystem Partners, includes early adopters such as INIT Capital users who supported DeFi simplification and validated the concept that advanced DeFi tools can be made accessible; their INIT points will be converted into IN tokens, with a snapshot dated June 30th.

Participants meeting any of these criteria will be able to verify and claim their allocation through the INFINIT claim portal once the process begins on August 7th. For Kaito Yapper participants, claims will be managed through the Kaito platform following the close of the campaign on the same date.

IN To Power Governance, Utility, And Growth In INFINIT’s Agentic DeFi Economy

IN will serve as the foundational asset of INFINIT’s Agentic DeFi Economy, enabling token holders to influence the evolution of deterministic one-click DeFi strategy execution and AI agent coordination. It functions as both the governance and utility token of the INFINIT ecosystem, granting stakers the ability to earn a portion of protocol-generated fees, access premium platform capabilities, and participate in decision-making processes that guide the protocol’s future.

By staking IN, participants receive a share of transaction fees originating from DeFi Agents and strategy executions within the platform. Stakers also unlock a range of benefits on the INFINIT application, including reduced costs on certain agent activities such as looping and delta-neutral strategies, priority access to advanced features like prompt-to-strategy execution and AI-powered agents, entry to gated tools including strategies from leading industry figures, and higher daily limits on queries within INFINIT Intelligence.

Governance rights are granted to IN stakers, with the protocol’s decision-making structure designed to become increasingly decentralized over time. This will allow stakeholders to directly shape developments such as protocol upgrades, adjustments to fee structures, deployment of new models, and integration of additional systems.

A forthcoming feature, known as “Attention-Based Tokenomics,” will distribute IN rewards in proportion to usage of agents and strategies. This model is intended to align token value with measurable utility, rewarding both creators and high-performing strategies according to the engagement and value they generate.

The IN token supply is permanently fixed at 1,000,000,000 units, with no burn function. Circulating supply will expand gradually through the vesting schedule while remaining within the set cap. Allocation is structured across four primary categories: Investors at 25.5%, Core Contributors at 20%, Community and Ecosystem at 49.5%, and the Initial Airdrop at 5%.

