INFINIT Rolls Out AI-Powered Engine To Redefine DeFi Navigation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief INFINIT introduced the INFINIT Intelligence, an AI-driven engine designed to personalize user interaction within the INFINIT application.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics platform INFINIT introduced the INFINIT Intelligence, an AI-driven engine designed to personalize user interaction within the INFINIT application.

This system evaluates wallet activity, identifies user objectives and risk tolerance, and processes a wide range of on-chain and off-chain data to generate strategy suggestions aligned with individual profiles.

Regardless of asset type—whether BTC, ETH, SOL, or stablecoins—INFINIT Intelligence applies adaptive AI models to identify relevant opportunities. The platform now features an updated interface and interactive framework aimed at streamlining the DeFi experience through more intuitive, expert-style engagement.

Introducing INFINIT Intelligence:

The AI-powered engine redefining how you navigate DeFi.



It learns from your wallet. Knows your intent. Executes across chains.



From decisions to actions — all in one interface.



Welcome to the era of personalized DeFi. pic.twitter.com/qFry0fxmol — INFINIT (@Infinit_Labs) May 22, 2025

The latest update to INFINIT introduces a range of features. Upon connecting a wallet, the platform analyzes on-chain assets and generates tailored DeFi strategies aligned with the user’s current holdings, removing the need to start from scratch.

INFINIT’s adaptive intelligence references past conversations to provide progressively refined suggestions, enhancing continuity and relevance in strategy recommendations. The platform now integrates over 21 DeFi agents operating across 10 blockchains, all unified under the new INFINIT Intelligence system. This includes the Insight Agent, which synthesizes data from protocol documentation, yield metrics, and social signals to deliver more context-aware responses.

Users can also carry out complex multi-chain operations through step-by-step visual execution flows powered by these agents. Additionally, the newly introduced Badge system rewards user engagement, turning actions like chats, deposits, and protocol usage into collectible progress points called INFINIT Stones, incentivizing exploration within the application.

INFINIT: What Is It?

INFINIT is an AI-driven DeFi intelligence platform designed to streamline DeFi by assisting users in identifying, assessing, and executing DeFi opportunities through AI-powered agents.

Since its introduction, INFINIT has facilitated easier interaction with DeFi protocols via natural language, attracting more than 48,000 users and maintaining over 17,000 active users weekly. The platform enables users to gain insights into protocol mechanics, explore on-chain options, and carry out DeFi strategies with greater convenience.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson