iExec Brings TEE-based Privacy Tools to Arbitrum

In Brief iExec has deployed its TEE-powered privacy framework on Arbitrum, enabling developers to build scalable, secure, and privacy-focused Web3 applications while advancing multi-chain adoption.

Decentralized cloud computing platform, iExec announced the deployment of its privacy framework on Arbitrum, enabling the development of applications with advanced confidential computing capabilities. This positions iExec as the only platform offering TEE-based privacy tools within the $3.15 billion TVL Arbitrum ecosystem, providing privacy solutions to thousands of developers and supporting applications used by millions of Web3 participants.

The integration of iExec’s privacy tools on Arbitrum enhances applications across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming on the Layer 2 network, allowing developers to launch privacy-focused applications without managing underlying infrastructure, improving scalability while lowering operational overhead.

This Arbitrum deployment represents the first phase of iExec’s multi-chain expansion, designed for fast deployment across multiple EVM-compatible networks. Several projects, including Ototamto, DexPal, 1xBuild, Incentive Finance, TempWallets, and ApeBond, are already leveraging iExec privacy tools on Arbitrum. By simplifying the integration of privacy features into any Arbitrum application, iExec enables Web3 users to exercise greater control over their data and mask sensitive information effectively.

The deployment of iExec’s privacy tools on Arbitrum has been supported by partners including AR.IO, with whom it co-launched Web3Telegram, as well as Aethir and security auditor Halborn. Utilizing the RLC token, iExec’s privacy framework ensures that every private transaction, protected dataset, and confidential computation on Arbitrum contributes to the token’s circulation and utility.

As part of its EVM-wide privacy rollout, iExec seeks to assist developers and users in leveraging these capabilities by providing the necessary resources for effective implementation. By enabling Arbitrum builders to integrate privacy features directly into their applications, iExec aims to foster a new generation of applications that can safeguard users against risks such as front-running and surveillance.

“iExec is making privacy an easy-to-implement feature for developers, not an afterthought that needs to be shoehorned into applications post-launch,” said Chase Allred, Partnerships Manager for Offchain Labs, in a written statement. “Launching on Arbitrum puts a powerful set of developer tools directly in the hands of builders in one of the largest DeFi ecosystems, removing the friction of TEE and enabling new classes of applications. We look forward to seeing what is built,” he added.

iExec aims to promote the development of privacy-focused applications that are both scalable and centered on user needs. Developers can execute encrypted processes, manage access to sensitive data, and incorporate trusted off-chain functions through prebuilt components.

The launch on Arbitrum represents a key milestone for iExec, delivering a fully operational TEE-powered privacy framework to a leading Layer 2 network and advancing its vision of privacy as a standard feature in applications. Each integration of iExec tools by developers supports new applications and use cases, creating a cycle in which developers benefit from enhanced usability, users gain improved data protection, and the overall ecosystem strengthens with every adoption.

